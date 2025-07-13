Weezer, playing Edmonton? Say it ain't so.

That was the sentiment that carried throughout the weekend at Rockin' Thunder — I first heard it when some boys from Nashville started singing the song to themselves in the press pit. On Day 1, a lineup of legacy acts aimed toward an older audience still drew a few whispers from festivalgoers about Weezer playing the next day. Later, I heard attendees list their top acts of the festival: "I'm excited for Weezer… well, it's Weezer."

I have always been seriously annoyed by Weezer, so I confess to complete impartiality upon writing this review. There really doesn't seem to be any negative criticism of Weezer in existence; it seems impossible to critique a rock band concept that is poking fun at the rock band concept, especially one that debates the meaning of irony during 30 year celebratory Spotify live sessions. (Weezer have profited handily from the streaming era, their rise to fame in the early '90s perfectly positioning them at the crux of being able to carry a tech-savvy audience forward across three decades to the tune of 17.4 million monthly listeners.)

Why am I annoyed by Weezer? Let me count the ways. I personally have never been able to get past the "Goddamn you half-Japanese girls / Do it to me every time" lyric on Pinkerton's "El Scorcho." The way nerdboys love to list that very album as one of the greatest musical achievements ever. The band name "Weezer," which sounds like an asphyxiated weasel. Rivers Cuomo, king of the awkward interviews, foil to Kurt Cobain, and up there amongst the most pretentious musicians (in good company alongside Billy Corgan and Morrissey).

The band's W logo, which lights up like a bat signal on stage. Their extremely self-aware style of responding to just about everything, which absolves them of almost all musical criticism because of how cheeky it is. "Critiquing us is lame," says the band who wear sweater vests on stage and sing a cute little song about it unravelling one thread at a time. I could go on.

But I think the most relevant reason I'm not thrilled about Weezer is because of the song and accompanying video for "Beverly Hills," which the band have very much tried to actively distance themselves from over the years. The song attempts to mock rockstars for being rockstars — rich people for being rich — from the perspective of a downtrodden loser. But Weezer, the extremely successful rock band, are anything but downtrodden losers. They are, in fact, a huge rock band, exemplified by their headlining spot on Day 2 of Rockin' Thunder.

That fact is also solidified by the high-level of professionalism exhibited by the band and their team. Weezer's stage crew were some of the most on-it, experienced industry people I've been around. They were gently coaxing photographers and positioning them near the centre of the pit 20 minutes before the band took the stage. They spent over 10 minutes on soundcheck, with a dedicated technician for each mic and instrument. "Are you gonna sing?" someone shouted at the guy who was testing the mic that would soon carry Cuomo's voice across the sandy wasteland that is the Exhibition Lands Racetrack. Unfazed by the heckling, he stood there attentively, arms locked at his sides like a King's Guard.

Then, Weezer — the very famous rock band, mind you — sauntered out on stage accompanied by a cinematic soundtrack fit for a Marvel movie. Cuomo relished in the rampant applause and cheering that went on for about a minute, smiling in his cute little Rivers way. I was pleased to see that he was sporting the aforementioned argyle sweater vest, which perfectly matched his sticker-covered Fender Stratocaster in Daphne Blue (I know because my boyfriend plays it too, except he has the limited edition version with the F-hole).

All jokes aside, Weezer sounded great as they launched into "Anonymous" from 2014's Everything Will Be Alright in the End. There was no room for breaks in between songs — they had about an hour on stage and 15 albums of Weezer to get through. "Hash Pipe" sounded deliciously grungy, and Cuomo's solos were tasteful, well-performed, never hovering too long.

It was truly bizarre to watch the crowd full of pre-teen boys sing along to "My Name is Jonas," a song that was released in 1994, probably about 20 years before they were born. As someone with a pre-teen boy in my life, I can tell you that they spend a lot of time on YouTube, and it makes sense that children would love Weezer songs for their catchy, memorable melodies and earworm-y, accessible riffs.

But not just kids like Weezer: fans spanning generations and all kinds of musical genres are believers. I've never seen an audience that stretches across so many, with kids and their moms and dads doing karaoke-style singalongs in unison to "Say It Ain't So," "Buddy Holly" and "Surf Wax America." After a full day of far harder rock 'n' roll acts, the crowd was also absolutely plastered, so the set really did devolve into karaoke time after about the 30-minute mark. Even a punk with liberty spikes sang along and raised his beer to cheers Rivers from way, way in the back of the crowd.

It's odd to see a band like Weezer play as headliners at a festival main stage that hosted a whose-who of rock history, with Joan Jett and Def Leppard gracing it yesterday (July 11). But, in their own weird sort of way, Weezer fit neatly into this cultural history — and going on a few decades of music, they are now firmly in the legacy act phase. They honestly deserve that position, and even though they present themselves as nonchalant, I'm sure it means a whole lot to them.

So a rock band making fun of rock bands is now a christened legacy rock band. Truthfully, Weezer invented that shtick with a meme-like presence even before the dawn of Windows 2000, and even though it's not a spot they likely intended to end up in when they first embarked on the project, it positions them as highly relevant to this day.

Weezer really are great at connecting with their diehard fans. Their songs' lyrical content seems so simplistic, yet it has an entire Weezer Wiki dedicated to its secret meanings. Cuomo himself is pretty internet famous, hopping on Reddit to do AMAs and chatting with his fans casually on stage, making him very approachable and likeable.

But lest we forget that there's an entire machine behind Weezer the rock band, ensuring their continued success. They have some clever tricks up their sleeves, like changing the lines in songs like "Beverly Hills" depending on the stadium show of the eve. "Living in Edmonton Alberta!" had the crowd lapping it up like kittens.

Maybe Weezer aren't all that bad, though. As I listened to a crowd of over 10,000 sing along to "Say It Ain't So," I realized that the song contains relatable universal themes. Somehow, Rivers Cuomo wrote a global hit; the kind of song that a whole room can sing along to. That makes Weezer worth celebrating. Incidentally, it might even make them some of the biggest rock 'n' roll legends of our time.