Back in April 2025, Weezer bassist Scott Shriner's wife Jillian Shriner (a.k.a. author Jillian Lauren) was booked for attempted murder after getting shot during an armed confrontation with police (during which she just happened to be wearing a Weezer shirt). Having subsequently pleaded not guilty to discharge of a firearm with gross negligence and assault with a semiautomatic firearm, she could soon have those felony charges dismissed, as a judge has found her eligible for a mental health diversion.

On Thursday (September 25), a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge found that she had to follow several conditions in order to have the charges dismissed [via KCAL News]. These include abstaining from drugs and alcohol (with random testing), going to weekly therapy sessions, attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, and not having any guns or knives.

All of this is because of an incident in which police were chasing hit-and-run suspects through the Shriners' Eagle Rock neighbourhood. She went out into her backyard with a handgun and, after being told to drop the gun, pointed it in the police officers' direction. She was shot in the shoulder and hospitalized.

She will have a progress report on January 9.