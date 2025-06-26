Brooklyn indie rock mainstays We Are Scientists have announced a North American tour this September in support of their upcoming ninth studio album Qualifying Miles, which arrives July 18 via Grönland Records.

The East Coast tour kicks off in Philadelphia, PA, on September 4. Following a handful of American dates, the duo will conclude the trek with a single Canadian stop in Toronto at Longboat Hall on September 13.

In addition to songs from the new record, the Qualifying Miles Tour will also include performances of tracks from We Are Scientist' catalogue, including songs from 2021's Huffy, 2023's Lobes and 2005's With Love and Squalor.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (June 27) at 12 p.m. ET. See the announcement below, and check out Concert Central for more Canadian shows and tour announcements.



We Are Scientists Tour Dates:

09/04 Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

09/05 Amherst, MA - The Drake

09/06 Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

09/09 Columbus, OH - Rumba Café

09/10 Ferndale, MI - The Magic Bag

09/11 Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle

09/13 Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall