Following their acclaimed 2023 record Everyone's Crushed, Water from Your Eyes — the New York City-based art pop duo of Rachel Brown and Nate Amos — have announced a new album, as well as North American tour plans.

It's a Beautiful Place is due August 22 through Matador Records. Press notes describe the LP as "a satellite view of eras and musical forms, a reframing of the Y2K songbook that is at once awestruck and mindful of its place in the vastness."

Amos explained of the record, "It ended up being about time, dinosaurs and space. We wanted to present a wide range of styles in a way that acknowledges everything's just a tiny blip."

It's a Beautiful Place is previewed today by careening lead single "Life Signs," which comes with a music video directed by Brown. "Television has always been my biggest passion, and this video was mostly conceived from my desire to experiment with the tropes of genre," they said in a release. "But I also think the medium lends itself to the idea of fitting an infinite amount of universes into a little box you can keep in your living room. I wanted the video to encapsulate as many worlds as the song does and to express an entire lifetime within a short few minutes."

Watch the "Life Signs" video below, where you'll also find the album tracklist and North American tour itinerary — featuring a pair of Canadian stops at Montreal's Bar le Ritz (October 6) with Her New Knife and Vancouver's Biltmore Cabaret (November 2) with Dutch Interior. Tickets go on sale Friday (June 6) at 10 a.m. local time.



It's a Beautiful Place:

1. One Small Step

2. Life Signs

3. Nights in Armor

4. Born 2

5. You Don't Believe in God?

6. Spaceship

7. Playing Classics

8. It's a Beautiful Place

9. Blood on the Dollar

10. For Mankind

Pre-order It's a Beautiful Place.

Water from Your Eyes 2025 Tour Dates:

09/22 Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's ^

09/23 Washington, D.C. - The Atlantis ^

09/24 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle Back Room ^

09/26 Atlanta, GA - The Earl ^

09/27 Nashville, TN - Blue Room ^

09/28 St Louis, MO - Old Rock House ^

09/30 Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry ^

10/01 Madison WI, - High Noon Saloon ^

10/02 Chicago IL, - Sleeping Village ^

10/03 Detroit MI, - El Club ^

10/06 Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz ^

10/07 Amherst, MA - The Drake ^

10/08 Boston, MA - The Sinclair ^

10/10 New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom ^

10/21 Austin, TX - Parish #

10/22 Dallas, TX - Dada #

10/24 Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar %

10/25 Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge %

10/26 San Diego, CA - Casbah %

10/27 Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room %

10/29 San Francisco, CA - The Independent %

10/31 Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios %

11/01 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's %

11/02 Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret %

11/04 Boise, ID - Neurolux %

11/05 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court %

11/07 Denver, CO - Globe Hall %

^ with Her New Knife

# with Winter

% with Dutch Interior