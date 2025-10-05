The final night of Project Nowhere took place on Saturday (October 4), the festival's third iteration ending with a lot of noise and even more dancing. What can be better than that on a humid autumn night?

Toronto's Luge kicked off a sold-out show at St. Anne's Parish Hall with their rhythmic, angular compositions, with floating visuals courtesy of the Oscillitarium beautifully complementing the band's technical dance-pressions. Calling the images "trippy" would be doing them a disservice because they were so much more organic and impressive than that. They practically breathed.

Luge's bouncing, driving songs — what I can only describe as arty atonal post-punk — impressed me greatly, and got the crowd moving. There were jarring starts and stops, passages of almost Balearic reverie, and an overall sense of musical accomplishment from all of the members: vocalist-keyboardist Kaiva Gotham, drummer Stuart Mein, bassist Cameron Fraser and guitarist Tobias Hart.

They played with sonic space and weird keyboard settings, while the bass-drums combo was off the charts, so in the pocket that they ain't ever coming out. Gotham's vocals ranged from jittery yips and off-kilter shouts, to soaring crescendos, scatting, and a processed, garbled wobble. It got dreamy, it got uncomfortable, it got droney, but it was always mesmerizing. The sections and time signatures changed constantly, and it was all perfectly unsettled; even the way they were positioned on stage was off-kilter. Pummelling track "I Love It Here, I Live Here" was a standout, and… wait, was that grindcore?!

Her New Knife's sound is indebted to the harder, noisier forms of shoegaze developed and interpolated by bands like Swervedriver, Deftones and the loudest parts of MBV, with some Alex G, Slint and fellow Philadelphians They Are Gutting a Body of Water peppered in for good measure. It wasn't the most vibrant or dynamic set I've ever seen, but it also wasn't the most lackadaisical, even if the band were very intentionally antisocial (and anti-movement).

Photo: Her New Knife by Atsuko Kobasigawa

The guitars clanged and shimmered, the melodies meshing with torrents of feedback and noise, but unfortunately, it also felt a bit too repetitive. It was certainly loud, and one song late in the set got me nodding along, but it's also very much a "just fine" derivative of many other acts with more charisma and better songs that ends up feeling like Shoegaze 101. At one point, I thought they had finally forsaken the oscillating sanctity of the tremolo arm — but then, of course, there it was. In reviewing Her New Knife live, I might as well be reviewing their album: it's the same inert experience.

Under a dome of blue irises, Water from Your Eyes took the stage to a packed parish and immediately hooked the congregation. The band, playing live as a four-piece, is formidable, the duo of Rachel Brown and Nate Amos's songs growing above the samples and triggers.

The band's set, including the towering "Barley" from 2023's Everyone's Crushed, was simultaneously tight yet loose, and definitely hypnotic. The diversity of their influences and sounds is dizzying, styles and genres melding and disappearing with unapologetic ease. Whether the songs were subdued, ethereal or bombastic, Amos's dexterous, at times proggy playing was often a highlight, so it was a shame that it was sometimes hard to hear him.

There were moments of calm and respite, moments of blistering noise. The rhythm section — made up of Al Nardo and Bailey Wollowitz, who also play together as the duo Fantasy of a Broken Heart — added weight to the performance and the sound, Wollowitz swaying and swinging her bass in a consistent arch.

Nardo's double kicks and Amos's squiggly guitar lines abounded, but unfortunately, the church's acoustics weren't always kind, rendering their sound somewhat thin when it should have been robust; Wollowitz's bass a blip when it should've been a rumble. Amos's guitar was noticeably buried, particularly in the centre of the room, although the sound was much better in the back middle.

Photo: Water from Your Eyes by Atsuko Kobasigawa

The visuals added an overwhelming and unsettling backdrop to the music, the giant eyes looming while skittering shapes morphed and crawled. These worked well with the extended psychedelic jams and dance sections. The starts and stops of "Nights in Armor" from this year's It's a Beautiful Place turned into a bouncing jam that got the floor itself shaking, and eventually the sound seemed to balance out, the band gelling and grooving as the crowd surged and danced.

Lead singer Brown was affable and locked in, telling stories between the songs, recalling how someone in Toronto asked if they were a young boy impersonating themself. They also addressed all of the atrocities happening everywhere in a simple but pointed statement, before the band played the blipping, driving "True Life," a testament to dance-onance that electrified the room and got the bodies moving. Brown also praised the visuals, saying that, while they couldn't look at them because it would be rude to turn their back to the audience, they were acutely aware of them in their body.

Photo: Water from Your Eyes by Atsuko Kobasigawa

Songs grew and expanded, natural rhythms that seemed to course through the cerebellum and central nervous system. Brown danced and stood still, walked around and locked in with the crowd, a force even during the quietest, gentlest moments. The crowd was also really nice: it was extremely hot in the venue, and at one point, someone gave my wife their fan for a few songs, after she thanked them for the constant breeze. Good folks all around.

The bombastic finale was club-worthy, propulsive and pulsating, the crowd gyrating something fierce! The first few rows got particularly vertical, and afterwards, there was an encore break of about 12 seconds before the band came back out and played one more ecstatic song, then sending the crowd sweating into the night. As a neon green oscillator pulsed over the eyes, I popped out to my last stop, the place where it all began: the Garrison.

Salinas-by-way-of-NYC's the Mystery Lights play an amalgamated form of '60s-indebted rock that's equal parts psychedelia, stoned-out soul and garage. As a late-night band, they are the perfect accoutrement to last beers. There was an abundance of deep sideburns throughout the crowd, which skewed decidedly older, while the five-piece band, crunched onto that stage, were blisteringly loud in a Laurel-Canyon-on-distortion kind of way.

It was rawk at its finest, unabashed in its swagger and formula, the band ripping through dozens of tracks during their set. I couldn't decipher a single lyric, but as a fest closer, it was unbridled, unabashed fun; a rip-roaring good time, even during the more downtempo, minor-key songs. The Farfisa (played by Lily "Lilcifer" Rogers) is certainly strong with this one.

Most importantly, the band themselves seemed to be having a great time, with lead singer Mike Brandon getting particularly into it. He leapt into the air, dropped to his knees, interacted with the crowd, and bantered throughout, his head missing the ceiling by millimetres each time he went airborne. At one point, he raised a beer to a chorus of cheers. The man knows his audience.

Photo: the Mystery Lights with Strange Attractor by Atsuko Kobasigawa

The Mystery Lights played for well over an hour and the energy didn't falter, not even for a beat. There was horrific, Crampsian hell-rock and revved-up maximum R&B, and there was zero pretension — and even less delusion — about the music and the presentation: this is an earnest, unabashed love letter to a sound and a feeling of bands and eras gone by.

Since it was their last show of the year, they played "all the shit [they] know." The train kept a-rollin,' and it was bluesy and dark and at times almost hilariously fast, but most importantly, it was a good time. With its snaking, vibrato riffs and possess caterwauling, "Flowers in My Hair, Demons on My Head" built up to a delirious jam that ended much more abruptly than it started. At one point, the band brought out Jeff Houle from the Strange Attractor for a few songs, which they blazed through with a feverish intensity. As Houle left the stage, Brandon called him "Sudbury royalty" — I didn't even know there was such a thing!

Photo: the Mystery Lights by Atsuko Kobasigawa

During "Cerebral Crack," the extended jams, jarring silences, and the echo and the noise of it all led beautifully into the desert-fried burner that is "What Happens When You Turn the Devil Down," with all its twanging fuzz and slithery riffs. It dropped and rose and exploded, the band backlit in red. The set was exultant, delirious, and it ended on a dime.

The band left the stage after thanking us for coming out, but then — much like every other act I saw — they came back out within seconds for a rollicking, breathless encore that stood as a testament to the diversity, energy and fearless attitude of the festival itself. And so, until next year: keep the noise coming, Project Nowhere — we salute you.