Yasiin Bey (fka Mos Def) and the Alchemist are debuting a new collaborative album titled FORENSICS. You can hear the two perform their new material via a Bandcamp livestream.

The livestream, which can be accessed for $9.99, will be available to viewers for 48 hours following the event.

A release notes that the complete FORENSICS album "is predicted to be released for audio download on Bandcamp towards the end of Q1 2025, with a vinyl release to follow shortly after."

The livestream event follows bey and the Alchemist's inaugural live performance at Le Trianon in Paris, FR on January 25 during Paris Fashion Week.

In addition to the livestream, listeners are able to purchase FORENSICS-related merchandise including a hat and wearable laminate featuring the LP's cover artwork — each of which comes equipped with a scannable BUMP tag. Users can 'bump' their smartphone on the tag, allowing the user to register their merch on the blockchain and access a selected track from the album, a livestream replay and album art.

bey debuted solo EP Money Christmas via a similar livestream event toward the end of 2024, marking his first release in five years.

The Alchemist, meanwhile, has shared collaborative album Life is Beautiful with Larry June & 2 Chainz today. 2024 saw him team with Roc Marciano for The Skeleton Key.