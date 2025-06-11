Have you ever moshed in a movie theatre? No? Then I guess you haven't been to a screening of Turnstile's new visual album NEVER ENOUGH.

Video footage shared by the Florida alt-rock band Rohna on Instagram shows a handful of fans opening up a pit in a movie theatre while NEVER ENOUGH plays on the screen. In the clip, the fans are moshing to "SOLE," one of the heavier songs on the album. We want to see them dance to "CEILING"!

Watch the charming clip below. Honestly, this isn't that different from the fan reaction to Taylor Swift's film The Eras Tour — with the only difference being that the Swift film made eight-year-olds with light-up shoes go feral to "22."

Read Exclaim!'s 9/10 review of NEVER ENOUGH here.