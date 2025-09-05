Watch Pinkpantheress Play Harmonica on NPR's Tiny Desk

BY Allie GregoryPublished Sep 5, 2025

Pinkpantheress has officially made her NPR Tiny Desk debut, performing alongside a full band, with a harmonica and a set of egg shakers. 

The producer's bedroom electronic catalogue translates surprisingly well in this format, rendering as a daytime jazz bar set — a far cry from shimmying alongside the likes of Skrillex, Amaarae, Kaytranada, Ice Spice and the like. 

Pink played through "Attracted to You," "Pain," "Break It Off," TikTok mega-hit "Illegal," as well as "Girl Like Me," "The aisle," "Passion" and "Tonight" (with an extra silly but successful ringtone transition), the latter of which also features a "Boys a liar" interpolation. 

And yes, her purse does make an appearance. Check it out in full below. 

