Watch Olivia Rodrigo and David Byrne Perform "Burning Down the House" at Governors Ball

BY Sydney BrasilPublished Jun 9, 2025

It's gearing up to be a David Byrne summer, and Olivia Rodrigo is acutely aware of it. While performing at New York City's Governors Ball this weekend, the pop star brought out the prolific musician to play his 1983 Talking Heads hit, "Burning Down the House."

Byrne played acoustic guitar while the pair traded off on vocals. They both wore red and danced around together in Byrne's signature quirky style. It's super wholesome! Watch it below.

Byrne is in the middle of teasing new music, posting about a new song called "Everybody Laughs" on his newly minted TikTok channel last week. In other recent Talking Heads-related news, the band released the first-ever music video for "Psycho Killer" starring Saoirse Ronan.

@laurjacksonn david byrne for burning down the house …i did not expect a guest omfg #govballnyc #govball #oliviarodrigo #gutstour #gutsworldtour ♬ original sound - lauren
MusicNewsPop and Rock

Tour Dates

July 31, 2025

August 1, 2025

October 21, 2025

October 22, 2025

October 23, 2025

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage