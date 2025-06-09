It's gearing up to be a David Byrne summer, and Olivia Rodrigo is acutely aware of it. While performing at New York City's Governors Ball this weekend, the pop star brought out the prolific musician to play his 1983 Talking Heads hit, "Burning Down the House."

Byrne played acoustic guitar while the pair traded off on vocals. They both wore red and danced around together in Byrne's signature quirky style. It's super wholesome! Watch it below.

Byrne is in the middle of teasing new music, posting about a new song called "Everybody Laughs" on his newly minted TikTok channel last week. In other recent Talking Heads-related news, the band released the first-ever music video for "Psycho Killer" starring Saoirse Ronan.