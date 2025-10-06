Drake has announced that Jamaican dancehall artist Vybz Kartel is set to perform live in Toronto for the first time ever later this month. The shows, presented by OVO, will be performed at Scotiabank Arena on October 26 and 27, with a newly added third date (due to high demand) on October 30.



Tickets were released last week (September 30) during a presale and sold out almost immediately. Many fans were faced with floor prices exceeding $1,000, with resale prices continuing to surge.

Kartel has been a defining and leading figure in the dancehall scene since the early 2000s, maintaining a cult following in the city as Toronto's musical identity has been considerably influenced by Jamaican culture.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Drake announced the return of OVO Fest, following the Young Money Reunion held at Budweiser Stage in 2022. Fans were led to believe that the post was not about Kartel's solo concert, but rather that he was headlining for OVO Fest. Drake took to his Instagram story to address the misconception and share the news of the added tour date:



Resale tickets for the three dates are still available.