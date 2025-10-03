Always Moving - The Strange Multiverse of Voivod, the new book by author Jeff Wagner, is the official biography celebrating and recounting the history of Canadian progressive metal band Voivod.

The book documents the JUNO Award-winning band's 40-plus-year history, encompassing all of the band's eras, tragedies, changes and triumphs. Set to be released the week of November 17, the 540-page biography shares exclusive insights into the band through interviews with members, managers, producers, record label representatives, family, peers and musicians who have shaped their music and career.

Wagner chronicles the extensive evolution and history of the band, hailing from Jonquière, QC, credited as one of Canada's most influential metal bands. Voivod have undergone several collective changes since their origins in the early 1980s, starting as a speed metal band and shifting into prog and space metal.

Always Moving follows the release of the band's official 2022 documentary, We Are Connected, which premiered at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal. Voivod are also currently touring in support of their highly anticipated 2023 album Morgöth Tales.

Pre-orders for the book are available now.