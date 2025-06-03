Edmonton-born multi-hyphenate Vivek Shraya has shared details of her forthcoming 11th studio album New Models, which is due to drop October 9 via Twin Fang Records.

New Models is "me grappling with the state of the world over the past four years and eventually realizing that language, particularly English, had become so contorted and weaponized that the only way I could grieve, rage, and find comfort was to let go of it," Shraya explained in a release. "How do you express — in words — the horror and helplessness of witnessing progress being rapidly undone, when all you want to do is scream or cry?"

She shared that lead single, "When I'm Overcome," out today, "pushed me in a whole new direction because of how it allowed my voice to expand, multiply and take up space—like a different kind of scream or cry." She continued, "'When I'm Overcome' was the first song I built through these explorations and became a blueprint for the songwriting on the rest of the album."

Hear that below, where you'll also find the New Models tracklist and Shraya's upcoming tour dates.



New Models:

1. When I'm Overcome

2. Apathy Crisis

3. We're in Pain

4. Groomer

5. Breaking Our Pattern

6. Moral Panic

7. Am I Doing Enough?

8. I Don't Know Where I'm Going

Vivek Shraya 2025 Tour Date:

06/06 Toronto, ON - Hart House

06/28 Toronto, ON - Pride Toronto

07/10 Vancouver, BC - Indian Summer Festival

01/30 Calgary, AB - Jack Singer Concert Hall with the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra