While many would likely argue that vitriol is already ripping through North America, it's about to be twofold: the Portland, OR-formed death metal technicians Vitriol have announced a 2025 tour with support from the likewise aptly named Unmerciful and Weeping. A trio of Canadian stops are scheduled to take place this November in Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto.
Having just undergone a lineup change with the departure of drummer Matt Kilner and the addition of bassist-vocalist Brett Leier (Gargoyl), Vitriol will kick off the Liberation Through Punishment Tour on November 6 in Santa Cruz, CA. The now-trio will venture to Canada toward the end of the month to play Ottawa's Dominion Tavern (November 23), Montreal's Cabaret Foufounes Electriques (November 25) and the Baby G in Toronto (November 26).
Tickets are on sale now. Feast your eyes on the full schedule of dates below, and check out Concert Central for more upcoming Canadian shows.
Vitriol 2025 Tour Dates:
11/06 Santa Cruz, CA - Blue Lagoon
11/07 San Luis Obispo, CA - Humdinger
11/08 Los Angeles, CA - Knucklehead
11/09 Phoenix, AZ - Yucca Tap Room
11/12 Dallas, TX - Tea Room
11/13 Corpus Christi, TX - Boozer's
11/14 Houston, TX - Black Magic
11/15 Fort Walton Beach, FL - Downtown Music Hall
11/16 Orlando, FL - Conduit
11/18 Atlanta, GA - The Earl
11/19 Asheville, NC - The Odd
11/20 Frederick, MD - Cafe 611
11/21 Queens, NY - El Bunker Del Diablo
11/22 Providence, RI - Alchemy
11/23 Ottawa, ON - Dominion Tavern
11/25 Montreal, QC - Cabaret Foufounes Electriques
11/26 Toronto, ON - The Baby G
11/28 Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
11/29 Columbus, OH - Spacebar
11/30 Chicago, IL - Reggies
12/02 Denver, CO - The Roxy
12/04 Boise, ID - Shredder
12/05 Seattle, WA - Substation
12/06 Portland, OR - Twilight