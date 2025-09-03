While many would likely argue that vitriol is already ripping through North America, it's about to be twofold: the Portland, OR-formed death metal technicians Vitriol have announced a 2025 tour with support from the likewise aptly named Unmerciful and Weeping. A trio of Canadian stops are scheduled to take place this November in Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto.

Having just undergone a lineup change with the departure of drummer Matt Kilner and the addition of bassist-vocalist Brett Leier (Gargoyl), Vitriol will kick off the Liberation Through Punishment Tour on November 6 in Santa Cruz, CA. The now-trio will venture to Canada toward the end of the month to play Ottawa's Dominion Tavern (November 23), Montreal's Cabaret Foufounes Electriques (November 25) and the Baby G in Toronto (November 26).

Tickets are on sale now. Feast your eyes on the full schedule of dates below, and check out Concert Central for more upcoming Canadian shows.

Vitriol 2025 Tour Dates:

11/06 Santa Cruz, CA - Blue Lagoon

11/07 San Luis Obispo, CA - Humdinger

11/08 Los Angeles, CA - Knucklehead

11/09 Phoenix, AZ - Yucca Tap Room

11/12 Dallas, TX - Tea Room

11/13 Corpus Christi, TX - Boozer's

11/14 Houston, TX - Black Magic

11/15 Fort Walton Beach, FL - Downtown Music Hall

11/16 Orlando, FL - Conduit

11/18 Atlanta, GA - The Earl

11/19 Asheville, NC - The Odd

11/20 Frederick, MD - Cafe 611

11/21 Queens, NY - El Bunker Del Diablo

11/22 Providence, RI - Alchemy

11/23 Ottawa, ON - Dominion Tavern

11/25 Montreal, QC - Cabaret Foufounes Electriques

11/26 Toronto, ON - The Baby G

11/28 Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

11/29 Columbus, OH - Spacebar

11/30 Chicago, IL - Reggies

12/02 Denver, CO - The Roxy

12/04 Boise, ID - Shredder

12/05 Seattle, WA - Substation

12/06 Portland, OR - Twilight