Denver, CO-based record subscription service Vinyl Me, Please found itself in hot water recently, with many customers voicing concerns over unfulfilled orders and a lack of communication from the company. However, after its liquidation was confirmed at the beginning of May, the dark clouds over the record club may be parting with yesterday's (June 3) news of its acquisition by VNYL Inc., making Vinyl Me, Please the third vinyl subscription service owned by the company.

VNYL Inc. will be moving forward with Vinyl Me, Please as a sister operation to VinylBox and the VNYL brand, and it will be headed by new CEO Nick Alt and new president Emily Muhoberac. In an interview with Variety, Alt shared that Vinyl Me, Please was acquired through a bidding war after the company went into bankruptcy, also pledging that he and Muhoberac will ensure outstanding orders are fulfilled and that frustrated customers' faith is restored in the service.

Alt had to say of VNYL's approach to their subscriptions, "Our philosophy is simple: not every collector is the same. Some customers want a Blue Note Anthology box set. Others are counting the days until the new Reneé Rapp LP drops. We're building different clubs to serve different types of listeners — with pricing and curation that actually match their needs."

Under new ownership, Vinyl Me, Please is set to return to "its true form as the 'Best Damn Record Club.'"