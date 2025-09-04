Retro pop musical duo Vanity Mirror — comprised of Canadian singer-songwriter Brent Randall and Los Angeles-based drummer Johnny Toomey — have announced the follow-up to their debut record, 2023's Puff. Alongside honorary third member Madeline Doctor, their forthcoming album Super Fluff Forever arrives October 24 via We Are Busy Bodies and Having Fun Records.

Written, recorded and performed by Randall in Toronto and Monrovia, CA, the new record remained true to his minimalist bedroom style while also exploring a "new stylistic terrain." Employing a laptop, three microphones, guitars and an old piano found on Craigslist, Randall would send music to Toomey in Los Angeles, where he would lay down drums and send them back to be mixed. Doctor provided additional vocals and piano overdubs thereafter.

Super Fluff Forever is previewed today by the new singles "White Butterfly" and "Mr. Watchmaker," which you can listen to below. There, you'll also find the album's tracklist.



Super Fluff Forever: