The approximately 70 musicians constituting the current lineup of the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra (VSO) have issued a 72-hour strike notice for the first time in more than a century.

As CTV News reports, the move comes after requests for wage increases to the VSO members' employer, the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra Society, were not met.

Negotiations between the VSO Society and the musicians — represented by Vancouver Musicians' Association (VMA) Local 145, of the American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada — have been ongoing since March, with VMA president Audrey Patterson telling CTV that the union and the VSO Society had met 15 times to discuss contracts.

Orchestra members have been without a collective agreement since July 1. On July 31, they voted 97.4 percent in favour of job action following their refusal of the VSO Society's fifth and final offer: a 15 percent wage increase over a three-year term.

The union had countered this offer with a proposal of a 23 percent wage increase over the same term, plus a working raise for the musicians. The annual base salary for orchestra members is just over $75,000 CAD, while, according to Patterson, a player earning base wages in the Toronto Symphony Orchestra is paid nearly $100,000 — a "wage in line with other major orchestras" across the country.

Patterson told the news outlet that the union's current proposal aims to "take meaningful steps toward closing the gap between VSO musicians and their peers," but acknowledged that a "salary gap of this magnitude cannot be fully rectified overnight, or even over the course of a single multi-year agreement."

"Our goal from the outset of this negotiation has been the reprioritization of musician salaries and a return to putting artistic excellence at heart of everything the VSO does," she said, highlighting that the VSO has been thriving in recent years — resulting in increases in staff positions, upper management salaries and venue upgrades.

Patterson added, "Consistent surpluses paired with a healthy endowment have given the VSO a solid footing on which to now invest in musician salaries, however, other projects continue to take precedence, including a costly European tour currently being planned for April 2026."

VSO members have recently made their struggle public on social media, as well as distributing leaflets and discussing the situation with concertgoers outside of the Orpheum Theatre. "The overwhelming support we've received from the Greater Vancouver community and from individuals around the world since announcing the strike authorization has been truly inspiring," Rebecca Whitling, violinist and chair of the musicians' negotiating committee, said in a press release yesterday (September 22).

The first scheduled concerts that could be affected by the strike include this week's upcoming performances of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert and the kickoff show for viral musical comedy duo TwoSet Violin's world tour, TwoSet Violin with the VSO.