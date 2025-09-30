If you're only happy when it rains, you'll be in good company this month. October 2025 will bring Vancouver the last-ever tour from some alt-rock icons, an enormous dance double bill, and Canadian rock faves the Beaches (pictured). See the month's must-see shows below.
Dan Mangan
Vogue Theatre, October 3
Buy tickets here
Extremely Vancouver Guy Dan Mangan is returning home in support of his new album, Natural Light, back at the familiar stomping grounds of the Vogue Theatre.
Nourished by Time
Hollywood Theatre, October 6
Buy tickets here
It's time to be nourished by Nourished by Time's pop-friendly take on R&B, as the Baltimore artist behind one of 2024's best songs tours in support of the sophomore album The Passionate Ones.
Counterparts
Commodore Ballroom, October 6
Buy tickets here
Last fall, Hamilton hardcore bruisers Counterparts surprise-released the EP Heaven Let Them Die. A year later, they're bringing it out West. See you in the pit!
Blue Rodeo
Queen Elizabeth Theatre, October 7 and 8
Buy tickets here and here
Country rock lifers Blue Rodeo are celebrating 40 years as a band by crossing Canada for 22 shows — two of which will take place in Vancouver alongside opener Adam Baldwin.
Kaytranada and Justice
Rogers Arena, October 16
Buy tickets here
Unce unce unce! It'll be an arena-sized dance party when Kaytranada and Justice bring their co-headlining tour to Vancouver. They each have recent albums, with the former making his return to a more streamlined dance sound on this summer's excellent Ain't No Damn Way!
Stereolab
Vogue Theatre, October 17
Buy tickets here
Art pop icons Stereolab have been reminted and on the road for a few years now, and now they have a new album to support — Instant Holograms on Metal Films, which captures the magic of their classic exotica sound.
Garbage
Orpheum Theatre, October 20
Buy tickets here
When it's raining in Vancouver this fall, as least someone will be happy about it. Garbage are calling this "our last North American tour," saying that it's "unlikely we will play many of the cities on this tour ever again."
The Beaches
Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, October 25
Buy tickets here
If you find yourself on the slightly B-Line ride out to UBC this fall, you can blame the Beaches — as well as Brett — as the Canadian hitmakers tour in support of the new album No Hard Feelings.
Geese
Hollywood Theatre, October 25
Buy tickets here
Honk honk! Geese will flock to Vancouver this month with their update on classic rock and a new album in Getting Killed.
GWAR
Vogue Theatre, October 29
Buy tickets here
What better way to celebrate in spooky season than letting the fake blood fly at a gory GWAR show?