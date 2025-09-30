If you're only happy when it rains, you'll be in good company this month. October 2025 will bring Vancouver the last-ever tour from some alt-rock icons, an enormous dance double bill, and Canadian rock faves the Beaches (pictured). See the month's must-see shows below.

Dan Mangan

Vogue Theatre, October 3

Buy tickets here



Extremely Vancouver Guy Dan Mangan is returning home in support of his new album, Natural Light, back at the familiar stomping grounds of the Vogue Theatre.

Nourished by Time

Hollywood Theatre, October 6

Buy tickets here



It's time to be nourished by Nourished by Time's pop-friendly take on R&B, as the Baltimore artist behind one of 2024's best songs tours in support of the sophomore album The Passionate Ones.

Counterparts

Commodore Ballroom, October 6

Buy tickets here



Last fall, Hamilton hardcore bruisers Counterparts surprise-released the EP Heaven Let Them Die. A year later, they're bringing it out West. See you in the pit!

Blue Rodeo

Queen Elizabeth Theatre, October 7 and 8

Buy tickets here and here



Country rock lifers Blue Rodeo are celebrating 40 years as a band by crossing Canada for 22 shows — two of which will take place in Vancouver alongside opener Adam Baldwin.

Kaytranada and Justice

Rogers Arena, October 16

Buy tickets here



Unce unce unce! It'll be an arena-sized dance party when Kaytranada and Justice bring their co-headlining tour to Vancouver. They each have recent albums, with the former making his return to a more streamlined dance sound on this summer's excellent Ain't No Damn Way!

Stereolab

Vogue Theatre, October 17

Buy tickets here



Art pop icons Stereolab have been reminted and on the road for a few years now, and now they have a new album to support — Instant Holograms on Metal Films, which captures the magic of their classic exotica sound.

Garbage

Orpheum Theatre, October 20

Buy tickets here



When it's raining in Vancouver this fall, as least someone will be happy about it. Garbage are calling this "our last North American tour," saying that it's "unlikely we will play many of the cities on this tour ever again."

The Beaches

Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, October 25

Buy tickets here



If you find yourself on the slightly B-Line ride out to UBC this fall, you can blame the Beaches — as well as Brett — as the Canadian hitmakers tour in support of the new album No Hard Feelings.

Geese

Hollywood Theatre, October 25

Buy tickets here



Honk honk! Geese will flock to Vancouver this month with their update on classic rock and a new album in Getting Killed.

GWAR

Vogue Theatre, October 29

Buy tickets here



What better way to celebrate in spooky season than letting the fake blood fly at a gory GWAR show?