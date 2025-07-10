By a Thread left an indelible mark on post-hardcore history with their debut album, 1999's Last of the Daydreams. Since returning for their self-titled sophomore release in 2011, the Vancouver band have been relatively quiet — until now: they're gearing up to release their third studio album, Mirrored Life, on September 12 via Spartan Records.

By a Thread's first new album in 14 years saw core songwriters Sean Lande and John Franco regroup with drummer Gabe Mantle (Gob), while bassist Carl McBeath came on board after the writing and recording process for the album's release and beyond. As per press notes, "reverb-heavy pedalboards and moody, deliberate tempos" have taken the place of their radio-ready earlier material.

"This is essentially an anti-pop record. It's meant to feel heavy," Franco explained. "As we get older I do see people lose some of their fire and empathy. That hasn't happened to me yet. I do hope I have better ways to deal with difficult things, and music is one of them. We've also experienced the death of people very dear to us. Speaking about these things is cathartic and brings more meaning to our music. We came from punk and hardcore and we still feel passionate about our inner and outer worlds."

Lande added that lead single "Void" is about "feeling alone in a world that seems, in many ways, to be dying. Consumerism, a lack of empathy for other living beings and cognitive dissonance. It's important to me to keep my eyes open and understand how our actions create a ripple effect."

Listen to the anthemic album opener below. There, you'll also find the full tracklist information.



Mirrored Life:

1. Void

2. Dyed in the Wool

3. Sub Rosa

4. Connaught

5. Tempest

6. Radiation

7. Gravely

8. Mirrored Life

Pre-order Mirrored Life.