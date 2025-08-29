September is famously Vancouver's best month — so make it even better with some live music, ranging from glorious late-summer celebrations in Lower Mainland parks to club shows and everything in between. Come catch Wet Leg (pictured), the alleged farewell from the Who, and much more in September 2025's can't-miss concerts.

Japanese Breakfast

Orpheum Theatre, September 1

Buy tickets here



Melancholy brunettes and sad women are just two of the demographics that will be found at the Orpheum as author and songwriter Michelle Zauner brings her latest indie rock offering to town.

Wet Leg

Malkin Bowl, September 3

Buy tickets here



Fresh off an appearance on the Exclaim! cover, Wet Leg will flex their post-punk chops by bringing the indie anthems from this year's moisturizer to the beautiful surroundings of Stanley Park.

TOPS

Vogue Theatre, September 4

Buy tickets here



"I like the idea of this sort of underworld — or eroded, twisted version of things — that would peek through," singer Jane Penny told Exclaim! about TOPS' latest album, Bury the Key. Come witness that eroded, twisted version of the band at the Vogue.

Aqua

Orpheum Theatre, September 5

Buy tickets here



It's a "Barbie World" and we're all just living in it! "Doctor Jones" has a prescription for what ails you — and it's a macro-dose of turn-of-the-millennium bubblegum pop hits.

neil young and the chrome hearts

Deer Lake Park, September 6 and 8

Buy tickets here and here



Neil Young will bring his new band and absolutely no capital letters with him to unleash. theragged glory of his rock anthems to Burnaby's Deer Lake Park.

MJ Lenderman

Commodore Ballroom, September 19

Buy tickets here



MJ Lenderman will be bypassing the himbo dome and docking his houseboat at the Commodore for the latest show in support of his excellent 2024 album Manning Fireworks.

Hotline TNT

Hollywood Theatre, September 21

Buy tickets here



You can't find them on Spotify, but you can find these New York shoegazers at the Hollywood Theatre this month. This will be something of a homecoming for songwriter Will Anderson, who previously lived in Vancouver and fronted the local band Weed. Welcome back, Will!

The Who

Rogers Arena, September 23

Buy tickets here



All that drummer drama with Zak Starkey might have slightly dominated the headlines this year — but it's still a really big deal that the Who are hitting the road for what they say is their final tour. Sure, they've been saying that since 1982, but maybe this time they mean it?

Samia

Hollywood Theatre, September 23

Buy tickets here



Samia specializes in turns of phrase that become daggers with the subtlest sleight of hand. Her performance of "Pool" (from 2020's The Baby) at her 2023 NPR Tiny Desk Concert has gone viral recently for no apparent reason, emerging from the algorithmic ether with the same out-of-the-blue gobsmack as her startling articulacy.

Mac DeMarco

Queen Elizabeth Theatre, September 24

Buy tickets here



Mac DeMarco launched his career in Vancouver more than 15 years ago, and now he's back living in BC as he hits the road in support of his ultra-chill new album Guitar.