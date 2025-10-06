Vancouver indie pop group Sleuth are asking for help in recovering their stolen gear, which was taken from a storage unit in Burnaby.

On Instagram, the group shared photos of the instruments, as well as a link to a Dropbox with more specific details. Lost items include eight guitars, two basses and one synthesizer. They were stolen sometime between September 29 and the daytime of October 2.

They've asked anyone with info about the theft to contact members of the band, or to contact the Burnaby RCMP with the file number BU 25-34903.

Photos of the stolen instruments can be seen here. Some of them have distinguishing markings like stickers, and the band have a record of a few of the serial numbers.