Fresh off the release of her major label debut people stories, Seattle, WA-born R&B singer-songwriter UMI has announced her tour itinerary for the remainder of 2025. The artist's headlining North American trek is set to include a trio of Canadian concerts in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver this November.
Kicking off the run on October 28 in Salt Lake City, UT, UMI will venture to Canada midway through the following month to play Montreal's Beanfield Theatre on November 16 and Toronto's Phoenix Concert Theatre on November 17. After returning stateside for a few more gigs, the musician will touch down on Canadian soil once more for a November 27 performance at Vancouver's Vogue Theatre.
Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (September 5) at 10 a.m. local time, following presales happening from tomorrow (September 3) onward. Check out the full schedule of North American dates below, and get more information on the latest Canadian show announcements via Concert Central.
UMI 2025 Tour Dates:
10/28 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
10/29 Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre
10/31 Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory
11/02 Austin, TX - Emo's
11/03 Houston, TX - House of Blues
11/05 New Orleans, LA - The Joy Theater
11/06 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
11/08 Charlotte, NC - The Underground
11/09 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
11/11 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
11/12 Boston, MA - Royale
11/14 New York, NY - Terminal 5
11/16 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre
11/17 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
11/19 Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
11/20 Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre
11/23 Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theatre
11/27 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
11/30 Seattle, WA - The Showbox
12/02 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
12/05 Sacramento, CA - Channel 24
12/06 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
12/08 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
12/10 San Diego, CA - House of Blues