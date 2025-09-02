Fresh off the release of her major label debut people stories, Seattle, WA-born R&B singer-songwriter UMI has announced her tour itinerary for the remainder of 2025. The artist's headlining North American trek is set to include a trio of Canadian concerts in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver this November.

Kicking off the run on October 28 in Salt Lake City, UT, UMI will venture to Canada midway through the following month to play Montreal's Beanfield Theatre on November 16 and Toronto's Phoenix Concert Theatre on November 17. After returning stateside for a few more gigs, the musician will touch down on Canadian soil once more for a November 27 performance at Vancouver's Vogue Theatre.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday (September 5) at 10 a.m. local time, following presales happening from tomorrow (September 3) onward. Check out the full schedule of North American dates below, and get more information on the latest Canadian show announcements via Concert Central.

UMI 2025 Tour Dates:

10/28 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

10/29 Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre

10/31 Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

11/02 Austin, TX - Emo's

11/03 Houston, TX - House of Blues

11/05 New Orleans, LA - The Joy Theater

11/06 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

11/08 Charlotte, NC - The Underground

11/09 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

11/11 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

11/12 Boston, MA - Royale

11/14 New York, NY - Terminal 5

11/16 Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre

11/17 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

11/19 Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

11/20 Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

11/23 Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theatre

11/27 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

11/30 Seattle, WA - The Showbox

12/02 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

12/05 Sacramento, CA - Channel 24

12/06 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

12/08 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

12/10 San Diego, CA - House of Blues