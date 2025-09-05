Tycho's Scott Hansen has announced that he'll be joining Polo & Pan on their North American tour to perform his solo Tycho:ISO50 material.

"The TYCHO:ISO50 set is an evolution of my original audio/visual live set," Hansen wrote in an Instagram post. "I'm going to be experimenting a lot more with this one, pushing into a more electronic space with lots of new edits and unreleased music along with some classics I've haven't played in a long time. Going to be a fun change of pace, hope to see you out there."

The tour will bring Hansen and Polo & Pan to Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, as well as several US dates beginning September 12 and running through to October 3. Tickets are on sale now here. See the schedule below.

Polo & Pan and Tycho 2025 Tour Dates:

09/12 Montreal, QC - Parc Jean-Drapeau

09/13 Toronto, ON - History

09/15 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

09/16 Boston, MA - Roadrunner

09/18–19 Brooklyn, NY - The Brooklyn Mirage

09/20 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

09/22 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

09/23 St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

09/27 Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

09/28 Vancouver, BC - Malkin Bowl

09/29 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

10/02 Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater

10/03 Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum