Ty Segall has been spending 2025 on the road in support of latest album Possession — which dropped in May via Drag City — and he's continued that streak today with the release of a NPR Tiny Desk performance that sees he and his band playing that album's title track, as well as a handful of hits from earlier in his career.

Backed by Emmett Kelly, Mikal Cronin, Ben Boye and Evan Burrows, Segall's five-song set includes Twins' "You're the Doctor," "Possession," Harmonizer's "Whisper," Melted's "Girlfriend" and 2024's Three Bells dog anthem "My Best Friend." As always, Segall totally rips each one. Who ever said Tiny Desk performances had to be unplugged?

Check out the performance below.