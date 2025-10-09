South Korean girl group TWICE have announced that they'll be embarking on a global arena tour in 2026 behind this summer's THIS IS FOR, which will include Canadian concerts in Vancouver, Montreal and Hamilton early next year.
UPDATE (10/9, 12:31 p.m. ET): Due to popular demand, a second Hamilton show has been added on March 7. Presale tickets are on sale now, and general on sale begins today at 3 p.m. ET. See the updated schedule below.
After beginning the sprawling trek in Asia and Australia next month, the K-pop idols will kick off 2026 with their North American leg — beginning January 9 at Vancouver's Rogers Arena. TWICE will go on to weave their way through the US before returning to Canadian soil in March to play Montreal's Bell Centre (March 3) and Hamilton's TD Coliseum (March 6), then wrapping the leg up on April 17 in Austin, TX.
Tickets go on general sale October 9 at 3 p.m. local, following various presales starting at 11 a.m. that day in select markets. Check out the full North American routing below, as well as Concert Central for more upcoming Canadian shows.
TWICE 2026 Tour Dates:
01/09 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
01/13 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
01/17 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
01/22 Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
01/24 Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
01/28 Phoenix, AZ - PHX Arena
01/31 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
02/13 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena
02/18 Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
02/20 Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
02/24 Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena
02/27 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
03/03 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
03/06 Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum
03/07 Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum
03/27 Orlando, FL - Kia Center
03/31 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
04/03 Boston, MA - TD Garden
04/06 Chicago, IL - United Center
04/10 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
04/12 Saint Paul, MN - Grand Casino Arena
04/14 Denver, CO - Ball Arena
04/17 Austin, TX - Moody Center