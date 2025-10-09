South Korean girl group TWICE have announced that they'll be embarking on a global arena tour in 2026 behind this summer's THIS IS FOR, which will include Canadian concerts in Vancouver, Montreal and Hamilton early next year.

UPDATE (10/9, 12:31 p.m. ET): Due to popular demand, a second Hamilton show has been added on March 7. Presale tickets are on sale now, and general on sale begins today at 3 p.m. ET. See the updated schedule below.

After beginning the sprawling trek in Asia and Australia next month, the K-pop idols will kick off 2026 with their North American leg — beginning January 9 at Vancouver's Rogers Arena. TWICE will go on to weave their way through the US before returning to Canadian soil in March to play Montreal's Bell Centre (March 3) and Hamilton's TD Coliseum (March 6), then wrapping the leg up on April 17 in Austin, TX.

Tickets go on general sale October 9 at 3 p.m. local, following various presales starting at 11 a.m. that day in select markets. Check out the full North American routing below, as well as Concert Central for more upcoming Canadian shows.

TWICE 2026 Tour Dates:

01/09 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

01/13 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

01/17 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

01/22 Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

01/24 Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

01/28 Phoenix, AZ - PHX Arena

01/31 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

02/13 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena

02/18 Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

02/20 Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

02/24 Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena

02/27 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

03/03 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

03/06 Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum

03/07 Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum

03/27 Orlando, FL - Kia Center

03/31 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

04/03 Boston, MA - TD Garden

04/06 Chicago, IL - United Center

04/10 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

04/12 Saint Paul, MN - Grand Casino Arena

04/14 Denver, CO - Ball Arena

04/17 Austin, TX - Moody Center