Right, so Twenty One Pilots are gearing up to release another album this September. Breach is previewed today by lead single "The Contract," which arrives alongside a North American tour announcement for this fall — including a lone Canadian concert in Toronto.

UPDATE (6/20, 3:44 p.m. ET): Twenty One Pilots have added a second Toronto show at Budweiser Stage on September 21 after the first date sold out. Tickets will go on general sale June 25, following presales on June 23 and 24.

The Clancy Tour: Breach kicks off on September 18 in Cincinnati, OH. The band will then venture to Canada for the tour's second gig, taking place at Toronto's Budweiser Stage on September 20. From there, the remainder of the performances will happen stateside, wrapping up on October 25 in Los Angeles, CA.

Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday (June 20) at 10 a.m. local time, with presales getting underway as of June 17. Fans can sign up to join the artist presale here before 5 p.m. ET on Sunday (June 15).

Listen to "The Contract" below, where you'll also find the full tour itinerary. Check out Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings for more upcoming shows.



Twenty One Pilots 2025 Tour Dates:

09/18 Cincinnati, OH - TQL Stadium

09/20 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

09/21 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

09/23 Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

09/24 Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

09/27 Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

09/28 Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

09/30 Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre

10/01 Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

10/04 Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

10/05 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

10/07 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

10/08 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

10/10 West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

10/11 Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/14 Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater

10/15 Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

10/17 Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater

10/19 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

10/20 Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

10/23 Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/25 Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium