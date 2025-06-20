Right, so Twenty One Pilots are gearing up to release another album this September. Breach is previewed today by lead single "The Contract," which arrives alongside a North American tour announcement for this fall — including a lone Canadian concert in Toronto.
UPDATE (6/20, 3:44 p.m. ET): Twenty One Pilots have added a second Toronto show at Budweiser Stage on September 21 after the first date sold out. Tickets will go on general sale June 25, following presales on June 23 and 24.
The Clancy Tour: Breach kicks off on September 18 in Cincinnati, OH. The band will then venture to Canada for the tour's second gig, taking place at Toronto's Budweiser Stage on September 20. From there, the remainder of the performances will happen stateside, wrapping up on October 25 in Los Angeles, CA.
Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday (June 20) at 10 a.m. local time, with presales getting underway as of June 17. Fans can sign up to join the artist presale here before 5 p.m. ET on Sunday (June 15).
Listen to "The Contract" below, where you'll also find the full tour itinerary. Check out Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings for more upcoming shows.
Twenty One Pilots 2025 Tour Dates:
09/18 Cincinnati, OH - TQL Stadium
09/20 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
09/21 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
09/23 Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
09/24 Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
09/27 Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
09/28 Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
09/30 Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre
10/01 Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
10/04 Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
10/05 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
10/07 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
10/08 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
10/10 West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
10/11 Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/14 Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater
10/15 Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
10/17 Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater
10/19 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
10/20 Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
10/23 Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/25 Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium