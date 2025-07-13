There was some expert prognostication from the Ottawa Bluesfest organizers five months ago when they booked Turnstile to headline the nine-day festival's first Saturday night (July 12), slotting them above indie icons the Pixies. With the June release of their critically acclaimed, Billboard Top 10 charting album, NEVER ENOUGH, the Baltimore band drew an impressive, multigenerational crowd for their long-awaited Ottawa debut.

In addition to the Pixies, the hardcore-turned-alt-rock superstars topped an indie rock-heavy lineup — a throwback to the festival's late-2000s programming — that also included Kurt Vile & the Violators, Men I Trust and the Budos Band.

In the midst of a tour spotlighting their iconic LPs Bossanova and Trompe le Monde, the Pixies shifted gears in Ottawa. Delivering a 75-minute set top-heavy with their most well-known material, the Boston quartet would dive into album tracks from their first four LPs, much to the delight of the Gen-X hardcore fans packed in front of the main stage.

As crashing waves rolled across twin LCD screens, brave fans were already crowd surfing over the swelling audience when Turnstile opened the set by launching into "NEVER ENOUGH," the synth-heavy lead single from their latest album of the same name. Joined by new guitarist Meg Mills, formerly of Chubby and the Gang, the quintet leaned into the titular "T.L.C. (TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION" from their breakthrough 2021 LP GLOW ON.

While Turnstile shows have been notorious over the years for their level of fan participation — often finding the stage flooded with stage divers showing off their best two steps and windmills — the scale of the massive headlining stage left little room for that level of chaos. However, vocalist Brendan Yates kept the energy high and tight through tracks like "LIGHT DESIGN" and "DON'T PLAY" by hurling his body across the stage (in between Jesus Christ poses), while Mills, co-guitarist Pat McCrory and bassist "Freaky" Franz Lyons made great use of their cordless setups to mount amps, monitors and speakers.

Keeping the set full of tracks mostly from their 2020s albums, Turnstile transitioned into a mini-set of older material that reached all the way back to 2014 with "7" and "Keep It Moving" alongside a fusion of "Come Back for More" and "Fazed Out," which led Yates to repeatedly shout, or perhaps plead, to the crowd to "Open the pit!"

While Ottawa isn't known worldwide for its moshing aptitudes, the crowd was nonetheless pushed into a frenzy during the band's three-song encore, highlighted by a crowd surfer who impressively made it through the festival's labyrinths of security gates and personnel to jump up on stage.

As security rushed to remove him, Yates motioned them away, sharing the spotlight with the stage-crasher for closers "MYSTERY," "BLACKOUT" and "BIRDS," proving that only a band as endlessly electrifying and welcoming as Turnstile could get Ottawa to loosen up and throw an elbow or two.