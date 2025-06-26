Long-running Japanese punks TsuShiMaMiRe have announced a North American tour, which will bring the famously-good-live trio to our shores in the late summer.

The impeccably named Ice Cream Punk Tour 2025 in North America, which is surely the best tour name we've heard in ages, will kick off in the US before bringing the trio to Ontario in early September for three Canadian shows: Toronto on September 5, London the day after that, and Guelph on the 7th.

See TSMMR's full schedule below. Tickets can be found here.

TsuShiMaMiRe 2025 Tour Dates:

08/22 Buda, TX - Meridianbuda

08/23 San Antonio, TX - Lonesome Rose

08/27 Dallas, TX - Three Links

08/28 Norman, OK - Opolis

08/29 Kansas City, MO - The Record Bar

08/30 Cedar Falls, IA - The Octopus

08/31 Davenport, IA - Raccoon Motel

09/02 Milwaukee, WI - The Cactus Club

09/03 Chicago, IL - The Empty Bottle

09/04 Detroit, MI - The Outer Limits

09/05 Toronto, ON - Monarch Tavern

09/06 London, ON - The Palasad

09/07 Guelph, ON - Planet Bean Cafe

09/09 Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy

09/10 Brooklyn, NY - The Sultan Room

09/11 Richmond, VA - The Get Tight Lounge

09/12 Raleigh, NC - The Pour House

09/13 Knoxville, TN - The Pilot Light

09/14 Atlanta, GA - The Earl

09/17 New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa

09/19 Austin, TX - Hotel Vegas

09/20 Houston, TX - TBD