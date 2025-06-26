Long-running Japanese punks TsuShiMaMiRe have announced a North American tour, which will bring the famously-good-live trio to our shores in the late summer.
The impeccably named Ice Cream Punk Tour 2025 in North America, which is surely the best tour name we've heard in ages, will kick off in the US before bringing the trio to Ontario in early September for three Canadian shows: Toronto on September 5, London the day after that, and Guelph on the 7th.
See TSMMR's full schedule below. Tickets can be found here.
TsuShiMaMiRe 2025 Tour Dates:
08/22 Buda, TX - Meridianbuda
08/23 San Antonio, TX - Lonesome Rose
08/27 Dallas, TX - Three Links
08/28 Norman, OK - Opolis
08/29 Kansas City, MO - The Record Bar
08/30 Cedar Falls, IA - The Octopus
08/31 Davenport, IA - Raccoon Motel
09/02 Milwaukee, WI - The Cactus Club
09/03 Chicago, IL - The Empty Bottle
09/04 Detroit, MI - The Outer Limits
09/05 Toronto, ON - Monarch Tavern
09/06 London, ON - The Palasad
09/07 Guelph, ON - Planet Bean Cafe
09/09 Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy
09/10 Brooklyn, NY - The Sultan Room
09/11 Richmond, VA - The Get Tight Lounge
09/12 Raleigh, NC - The Pour House
09/13 Knoxville, TN - The Pilot Light
09/14 Atlanta, GA - The Earl
09/17 New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa
09/19 Austin, TX - Hotel Vegas
09/20 Houston, TX - TBD