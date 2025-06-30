After the BBC refused to livestream Kneecap's Glastonbury performance due to the controversy surrounding their pro-Palestinian stance, many of the artists performing at the festival made sure people would still be talking about what's happening in Gaza. One such act was rap duo Bob Vylan, who have since had their US visas revoked after inciting crowd chants.

Festivalgoers chanted "Free Palestine" and "Death death to the IDF" during their performance, where the duo also chanted "From the river to the sea, Palestine must be, will be, inshallah, it will be free." Behind them, a screen read, "Free Palestine. United Nations have called it a genocide. The BBC calls it a 'conflict.'"

This caught the attention of the US State Department, which revoked Bob Vylan's visas "in light of their hateful tirade at Glastonbury, including leading the crowd in death chants," according to US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau. "Foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country," he added.

Bob Vylan were scheduled to tour the US this year, though its cancellation has yet to be confirmed. The act doubled down on their statements in an Instagram post captioned "I said what I said." They've also been dropped by United Talent Agency.

BBC did not cut Bob Vylan's livestream, but issued a statement today saying, "The antisemitic sentiments expressed by Bob Vylan were utterly unacceptable and have no place on our airwaves."

Though Kneecap's performance was not livestreamed on the BBC due to concerns about them speaking out against the genocide in Palestine, the broadcaster put an edited version of the set online. However, a woman working the bar at Glastonbury livestreamed the entire set to two million people on TikTok, burning her hand in the process.

After this weekend's events, both Kneecap and Bob Vylan are being investigated by Avon and Somerset police. This is on top of the terrorism charges Kneecap is already facing for allegedly displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah.