Friday night (October 3) at Project Nowhere was relentless, in its noise, delivery, and messaging. Visiting two venues presenting very different approaches to "punk," I witnessed how the genre can be manipulated to serve many different purposes, all under an umbrella of expression. The genre, still endlessly mailable, offers bands the opportunity to scream and shriek and entertain and provoke, and at Nineteen Seventy Eight and the Baby G, these diverse motifs were on full and blaring display.

With the smoke machine indiscriminately filling the air with a heavy, synthetic taste, Dearborn, MI's Prostitute took the stage at Nineteen Seventy Eight in front of a tense and excited crowd. Relentless, atonal, and exploding with unbridled energy, the band attacked with full force, the blinding, striving lights behind them as harsh as their towering sound.

Lead singer Moe's shredded vocals somehow rose above the band, perfectly complementing the chaotic music conjured by the four other members. The pit churned from the start, the screeching guitars and booming rhythm section a veritable onslaught as Moe shimmied and vibrated, his shirt open to a rakish depth.

Ugly, transcendent, and relentless, their hypnotic set was by far one of Friday's best. For more than half of it, I kept my eyes closed, nodding my head and letting the barrage overtake me. And I wasn't the only one: besides the moshers, there was a whole group of dancers near the back of the venue in reveries all their own, transfixed and gyrating. Songs expanded into delirious jams — industrial stomp, noise rock, post-hardcore and a squelching keyboard all made appearances — and throughout, Moe screamed while the band rumbled, glistened, and twanged around him.

Prostitute's set wasn't just "intense," it was practically unfathomable, furious, debilitating. When the music ended abruptly, a voice blared through the speakers, orating in Arabic, as the band calmly packed up and walked off. Juxtapositions: they're essential.

There is a maximalist vulgarity to the Armed (which is a high compliment), and by the time they hit the stage, the venue was filled to the brim and sweltering. There was a palatable sense of anticipation as the preshow chugged along, the lights off while song after song and smoke after smoke sprayed through the room. Kraftwerk, Sextile and Amyl and the Sniffers all played.

Finally, a torrent of noise and distortion blared as the band — six-strong — walked on stage to rapturous applause. Beefy lead vocalist Tony Wolski introduced the night ("We're here to have a good time!") and then, it kicked off, a crowd surfer emerging mere seconds into the opening number. Wolski responded by leaping into the arms of his fans before the intro was over. (He wore a METZ tank top, and later told us that he's in "such great shape." Agreed.)

The Armed's live show has an unmistakable intensity: it's chaotic and aggressive, but the band's tongue is also firmly planted in its cheek. At one point, the band lost power and he told us a story about Tim Hortons and his almond milk latte. Wolski also kept repeating how wet and sweaty it was, as if it was something the rest of us didn't know. Eventually, with four songs left, he promised that they would raise in intensity, and that the last song would be an "extremely violent one."

There was a saxophone solo from multi-instrumentalist Patrick Shiroishi before Moe from Prostitute joined them for a song. Co-lead vocalist Cara Drolshagen took centre stage for a few of the tracks, relishing in stage dives, screaming to and at and from the audience. At one point, Drolshagen crowd surfed halfway through the venue, stood upright on the outstretched hands of the audience, then surfed back to the stage, screaming into the mic the whole way home.

The bass amps kept breaking and eventually, a chant of "one more amp" was started, with Wolski intoning, "50 percent less bass for 100 percent more good times!" Now that's funny. He also added, "No matter what stops working, we keep going," and they definitely did, fighting through the starts and stops that go with playing a DIY venue. People danced and moshed and sang along, so they clearly had a great time, but I was a bit disappointed.

Clanging, brutal, experimental and ridiculously catchy, the band's music has developed a huge following, and their recorded output is often inspiring and fantastic. Unfortunately, while their performance was propulsive and athletic, it also felt a bit too calculated, a bit too self-aware, a bit too performative. It was a spectacle, but one that hit all of the inevitable notes.

Sometimes, the mystique is bigger than the band, the hype almost too much to match. Pockets of the crowd thinned as the set went on, and it was obvious that some of the attendees — those with bracelets or peripheral fans — showed up to see what all the fuss was about. Some stayed because they were impressed and into it, others didn't; such is the blessing and curse of a festival performance.

Still, the last two songs were explosive. For the finale, the last song from their latest album, THE FUTURE IS HERE AND EVERYTHING NEEDS TO BE DESTROYED, Wolski introduced "A More Perfect Design" as being about how awful the world is and how great it is to live in it. He invited people on stage to sing along, but surprisingly, no one did. Eventually, he climbed onto the venue's wood racks and jumped off, into the waiting hands of the throng. As a torrent of noise bled through the venue, the crowd exited, the distortion following us out and onto the next venue.

Booking it over from Nineteen Seventy Eight to the Baby G, I made it with barely seconds to spare: I was one of the last to be let in before the venue reached capacity. Whew! Cacophonous and messy, Truck Violence sneers in the face of camaraderie until it becomes camaraderie, an ouroboros of aggression and fun. They played at us, perhaps with us, but never for us.

There's a jittery, sloppiness that melds caustically with the punishing, crushing music. It's nöise rock, and while it lends itself well to the claustrophobic intimacy of the Baby G, the towering sound also means that singer Karsyn Henderson's vocals were completely drowned out at times — although that just might be a hazard of the job. He started off wearing a baseball cap and a flannel shirt, but those disappeared quickly, the Bench boxer briefs poking out of his jeans a perfect metaphor.

Photo: Truck Violence by Atsuko Kobasigawa

Smoke constantly billowed out from behind the band, shrouding them in artificial clouds. At one point the stage was so filled with haze, the band so backlit, that it looked like a grotesque, writhing shadow play. There is something noble about their lack of pretension, their aggression, their blue-collar chaos. This actually felt dangerous, but in a playful way, the band flailing through the tight quarters of the Baby G stage.

Their crunchy, slappy nü-bass (Chris Clegg), spoken word passages, and really great drumming (Thomas Hart) are tighter onstage than expected, even at the most haphazard moments; they even played a devastating new song about jaundice. A number of songs started with a guttural "UGH," a perfect introduction to the atonal nightmares that followed.

Photo: Truck Violence by Atsuko Kobasigawa

They left it all up on the stage, drained and dripping and never complaining about it (unlike some bands, who claimed it didn't matter then talked about it relentlessly), Henderson telling us at one point, "It's time that we redefine what it means to be together." What a line. The banjo made an appearance late in the set during "Guns buried in the front yard," a venomous respite. Guitarist Paul Lecours played on his knees while Henderson warbled and scorned his tale of closeness, need, and violence into the microphone. But that banjo — like, are you fucking kidding me? Best use in decades. Scruggs would flip his shit.

The music is overwhelming at times, overbearing, gruelling; and yet, for all of the shoving and cacophony, at the end of their set, they hugged each other, embracing and smiling. In their exhaustion and triumph, exultant music played through the venue, before cutting off abruptly into dark. Truck Violence is the dirt beneath your nails that you don't scrape out, the pimple you don't burst, the band you love. If Korn's Jonathan Davis listened to Jesus Lizard, we would have gotten Truck Violence 20 years ago. I'm glad we didn't — they belong in the now, and sometimes, that's a great place to be.

Before starting their set, PISS lead vocalist Taylor Zantingh gave us a warning about the triggering topics in her lyrics, which often deal with sexual and gender-based violence. The band even gave out free ear plugs because it was going to be loud (as promised, it was). There were Fugazi levels of rules, but you never know who's around and doesn't want your elbow in their back. Conversely, not everyone is comfortable asking those around them if it's okay to mosh — as the band requested — for fear of rejection or scrutiny, so it's a fine line to tread. Maybe it led to a more subdued crowd, maybe it didn't.



What PISS delivered wasn't a set at all: it was a penance, an exorcism, a resistance. There was a level of performance art to it, with interviews and samples and moments of cinematic expression mingling with the music. There is intentional discomfort in the performance, and it's hard to decipher how one is supposed to act or respond, but sometimes, that's how art must function. This is conceptual, and pointedly so — contradictory, abrasive and frank.

Photo: PISS by Atsuko Kobasigawa

There were moments when the careening, angular music gave way to abrupt and shattering silence, Zantingh's voice — equally fragile and ferocious — the only sound floating through the venue. At one point, she spoke-sang, "Some words are bigger than bodies… I never learned how to get them out of my mouth" before the band suddenly span its noise with breakneck dexterity. It was abrasive and punky and indebted to so much while still managing to carve out its own path.

Is this entertainment? Is this fun? Are you enjoying this? Not always, and therein lies the crux of PISS: live music shouldn't always be a good time. Sometimes, confrontation is the only way to get a message across. Perhaps this isn't about moshing, even if you want it to be. Perhaps you need to stand and listen. For the band, this clearly isn't always about the music: it's about the message, the catharsis.

Photo: PISS by Atsuko Kobasigawa

Theatre isn't devoid of politics, meaning, or intention, even if it includes performance. Music can function in the same way, the people on stage taking on the guise of a character, or another person, even another self. Sometimes it's a bit obvious in its approach and delivery, but at a time when apathy and aloofness are rule and we're told not to engage, not to respond, not to care, messages need to be blunt and overwhelming. Ultimately, if you can hold an audience rapt enough to listen, to see your intentions as good and honest and defiant, you are succeeding. And that's exactly what PISS are doing.

The shows I saw felt like an exercise in concepts, the bands utilizing theories, locales, politics and performance as distinguishing factors in their sound and presentation. What Friday at Project Nowhere teaches us is that there are different ways to deliver on, and express, the punk ethos. Sometimes it's successful, sometimes it isn't, but it's always fascinating to watch how it manifests. Punk demands something of its audience and its performers. Sometimes, a band has to pre-empt the response; others, it can let it unfold naturally.

There are expectations on both the people listening and the people performing, and these contradictions are exactly why punk is so fascinating: in challenging and confronting, it allows for debate, even when the message is clear and critical. Project Nowhere is the avenue through which these essential discussions can occur, and we should all be so lucky that a festival like this exists in Toronto.