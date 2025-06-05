After an opening win, the Edmonton Oilers are about to continue to lay it on the line in the Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers tomorrow night (June 6) — and some Canadian rock legends are coming together to help them fight the good fight.

Mississauga power trio Triumph — whose hit "Lay It on the Line" became a hockey broadcast favourite in the late '70s and early '80s — are reuniting for their first public performance in 2008 for the occasion. While Mike Levine will not be able to join bandmates Rik Emmett and Gil Moore for the three-song set, they'll be joined by three additional musicians for the gig outside of Rogers Place as part of the Rogers Festival at the Final. The Glorious Sons will also perform.

Triumph last performed privately at Metalworks Studios in their hometown in 2019 while filming their documentary, Triumph: Rock & Roll Machine.

The reunion performance coincides with the band's 50th anniversary celebrations, which also include tomorrow's (June 6) release of a tribute album called Magic Power, featuring Sebastian Bach, Joey Belladonna, Deen Castronovo, Tyler Connolly, Lawrence Gowan, Dino Jelusick, Jeff Keith, DOROTHY, Jason Scheff, Dee Snider, Mickey Thomas, Nancy Wilson, Maiah Wynne and Phil X singing selections from Triumph's catalogue.