Summer's almost over, and you know what that means — it's almost Christmas! And Christmas simply wouldn't be Christmas without the Trans-Siberian Orchestra's world-renowned rendition of "Carol of the Bells," among other things. As such, the band have announced their annual festive spectacular — this year entitled the Ghosts of Christmas Eve, spotlighting the music performed in the 1999 TV special of the same title, crafted primarily by late founder Paul O'Neill — tour of North American, slated to bring that jingle bell rawk to Ottawa and Hamilton this holiday season.
In addition to the new production of the Ghosts of Christmas Eve, the band will obviously also be performing a second set of fan favourites. The tour kicks off on November 13 in Green Bay, WI, and Council Bluffs, IA, respectively (yes, Trans-Siberian Orchestra have been known to be in two places at once). At the end of the month, TSO make their first venture to Canada to perform at Ottawa's Canadian Tire Centre on November 26.
After weaving their way back through the US to deliver more holiday cheer and all the good stuff, they'll visit Canada again at the trek's tail-end for a December 28 performance at Hamilton's newly renovated (and renamed) TD Coliseum before ending the season on December 30 with concurrent gigs in Washington, D.C., and Fargo, ND.
Tickets go on general sale September 12 at 10 a.m. local, after various presales take place on September 11. See the full itinerary below, and check out Concert Central for more upcoming Canadian shows.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra 2025 Tour Dates:
11/13 Green Bay, WI - Resch Center
11/13 Council Bluffs, IA - Mid-America Center (evening only)
11/15 Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
11/15 Denver, CO - Ball Arena
11/16 Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre
11/16 Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena
11/19 Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center (evening only)
11/19 Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
11/20 Greensboro, NC - First Horizon Coliseum (evening only)
11/20 Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center (evening only)
11/21 Allentown, PA - PPL Center (evening only)
11/21 Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena (evening only)
11/22 Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza
11/22 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
11/23 Hershey, PA - Giant Center
11/23 Portland, OR - Moda Center
11/25 Bakersfield, CA - Dignity Health Arena (evening only)
11/26 Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre (evening only)
11/28 Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena
11/28 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
11/29 Worcester, MA - DCU Center
11/29 Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
11/30 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
11/30 Phoenix, AZ - PHX Arena
12/03 Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum (evening only)
12/03 Tulsa, OK - BOK Center (evening only)
12/04 Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse (evening only)
12/04 Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena (evening only)
12/05 Toledo, OH - Huntington Center
12/05 Springfield, MO - Great Southern Bank Arena (evening only)
12/06 Dayton, OH - Nutter Center
12/06 Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
12/07 Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
12/07 Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
12/10 Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena (evening only)
12/10 Birmingham, AB - Legacy Arena at the BJCC (evening only)
12/11 Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center (evening only)
12/11 Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena (evening only)
12/12 Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
12/12 Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena (evening only)
12/13 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
12/13 Orlando, FL - Kia Center
12/14 Atlanta, GA - Gas South Arena
12/14 Tampa, FL - Benchmark International Arena
12/17 Albany, NY - MVP Arena (evening only)
12/17 New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center (evening only)
12/18 Elmont, NY - UBS Arena (evening only)
12/18 Austin, TX - Moody Center (evening only)
12/19 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
12/19 Houston, TX - Toyota Center
12/20 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
12/20 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
12/21 Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena
12/21 San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center
12/23 Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
12/23 St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
12/26 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena
12/26 Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena
12/27 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
12/27 Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
12/28 Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum
12/28 Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum (late show)
12/28 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
12/30 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena
12/30 Fargo, ND - Fargodome