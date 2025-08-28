Summer's almost over, and you know what that means — it's almost Christmas! And Christmas simply wouldn't be Christmas without the Trans-Siberian Orchestra's world-renowned rendition of "Carol of the Bells," among other things. As such, the band have announced their annual festive spectacular — this year entitled the Ghosts of Christmas Eve, spotlighting the music performed in the 1999 TV special of the same title, crafted primarily by late founder Paul O'Neill — tour of North American, slated to bring that jingle bell rawk to Ottawa and Hamilton this holiday season.

In addition to the new production of the Ghosts of Christmas Eve, the band will obviously also be performing a second set of fan favourites. The tour kicks off on November 13 in Green Bay, WI, and Council Bluffs, IA, respectively (yes, Trans-Siberian Orchestra have been known to be in two places at once). At the end of the month, TSO make their first venture to Canada to perform at Ottawa's Canadian Tire Centre on November 26.

After weaving their way back through the US to deliver more holiday cheer and all the good stuff, they'll visit Canada again at the trek's tail-end for a December 28 performance at Hamilton's newly renovated (and renamed) TD Coliseum before ending the season on December 30 with concurrent gigs in Washington, D.C., and Fargo, ND.

Tickets go on general sale September 12 at 10 a.m. local, after various presales take place on September 11. See the full itinerary below, and check out Concert Central for more upcoming Canadian shows.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra 2025 Tour Dates:

11/13 Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

11/13 Council Bluffs, IA - Mid-America Center (evening only)

11/15 Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

11/15 Denver, CO - Ball Arena

11/16 Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

11/16 Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena

11/19 Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center (evening only)

11/19 Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

11/20 Greensboro, NC - First Horizon Coliseum (evening only)

11/20 Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center (evening only)

11/21 Allentown, PA - PPL Center (evening only)

11/21 Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena (evening only)

11/22 Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza

11/22 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

11/23 Hershey, PA - Giant Center

11/23 Portland, OR - Moda Center

11/25 Bakersfield, CA - Dignity Health Arena (evening only)

11/26 Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre (evening only)

11/28 Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena

11/28 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

11/29 Worcester, MA - DCU Center

11/29 Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

11/30 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

11/30 Phoenix, AZ - PHX Arena

12/03 Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum (evening only)

12/03 Tulsa, OK - BOK Center (evening only)

12/04 Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse (evening only)

12/04 Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena (evening only)

12/05 Toledo, OH - Huntington Center

12/05 Springfield, MO - Great Southern Bank Arena (evening only)

12/06 Dayton, OH - Nutter Center

12/06 Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

12/07 Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

12/07 Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

12/10 Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena (evening only)

12/10 Birmingham, AB - Legacy Arena at the BJCC (evening only)

12/11 Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center (evening only)

12/11 Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena (evening only)

12/12 Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

12/12 Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena (evening only)

12/13 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

12/13 Orlando, FL - Kia Center

12/14 Atlanta, GA - Gas South Arena

12/14 Tampa, FL - Benchmark International Arena

12/17 Albany, NY - MVP Arena (evening only)

12/17 New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center (evening only)

12/18 Elmont, NY - UBS Arena (evening only)

12/18 Austin, TX - Moody Center (evening only)

12/19 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

12/19 Houston, TX - Toyota Center

12/20 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

12/20 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

12/21 Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena

12/21 San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center

12/23 Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

12/23 St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

12/26 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena

12/26 Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena

12/27 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

12/27 Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

12/28 Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum

12/28 Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum (late show)

12/28 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

12/30 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena

12/30 Fargo, ND - Fargodome