Tory Lanez's legal team is pushing for the overturning of his conviction in relation to the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, claiming DNA evidence was misinterpreted, resulting in an unfair trial.

Yesterday (August 18), Lanez's attorney Crystal Morgan argued to a panel of judges that the prosecution neglected to present evidence in a fashion that could allow for reasonable doubt, describing the verdict as "a miscarriage of justice." Morgan claimed that prosecution misinterpreted DNA evidence found on the weapon used to shoot Megan Thee Stallion, and that there was an unlikely chance that the rapper born Daystar Peterson's DNA was actually on the firearm used.

"It is actually marginally more likely that another member of the African American population touched this gun over Mr. Peterson," Morgan said [via Billboard]. "If our jury had heard that Mr. Peterson maybe one in a million touched the gun, I believe that would have been enough to tip those scales and show reasonable doubt."

Representing prosecution, Deputy Attorney General Michael C. Keller conversely argued that he "tacitly admitted" to pulling the trigger on Megan, stating, "He was clearly accepting responsibility for something very big," in court.

Lanez's team recently filed two unsuccessful petitions to appeal his conviction. He began serving out a 10-year sentence in 2023 after he was found guilty of three felony counts in 2022. He has since maintained his innocence.