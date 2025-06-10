Wavelength Music — Toronto's premiere non-profit, artist-run concert series — has announced the details for Summer Thing, the annual free all-ages festival as part of SummerSeries in Trillium Park at Ontario Place. After having previously announced the first-ever Scarborough edition, the original downtown iteration returns August 9 and 10, running from 5 to 11 p.m.

Rich Aucoin, Charlotte Cornfield, Le Ren, Ace of Wands, Marker Starling, Finom, Moonbean, Baby O, Odario, DJ Nico (With It) and Vas of Higher Heights HiFi will all perform over the course of the weekend, with additional special guests still to be announced for Saturday night (August 9).

"We're thrilled to be back at one of Toronto's greatest waterfront green spaces for Wavelength's third year of making our Summer Thing part of the SummerSeries in Trillium Park," Wavelength director Jonathan Bruce said in a press release. "One day wasn't enough last year, so with double the fun over two days this August, we can't wait to share this amazing lineup and experience with you."

In addition to the musical performances, the park will showcase Wavelength's signature immersive art installations. Attendees can also enjoy food from a wide array of vendors and an indie market, plus a mobile sauna from Public Sweat. RSVP now via DICE.