Toronto's Venus Fest has returned for 2025, and this year, the festivities will take place from September 22–27 at Allan Gardens, with a few workshops sprinkled in at It's OK* Studios.

This year's performances will all take place at Allan Gardens' Palm House, with God's Mom, myst milano., Never Temple, Octo Octa, Princess Dasha, Suzi Analogue, Rani Jambrak, SUBR and Sofia Fly all set to perform in the plant conservatory space at three different shows between the 25th and 27th.

This year's workshops are primarily geared toward the music-minded, including shops on how to make your own DAW, an intro to DJing, making Medicine Bags and merch printing taking place throughout Venus Fest.

Venus Fest is committed to accessibility at its events. ASL interpretation of the Saturday (September 27) night show will be provided, and a quiet chill zone will be in festival spaces for those who experience sensory overload.

Tickets for each of the three shows are available for purchase at a sliding scale of $20 to $30. More information on the shows and workshops can be found on Venus Fest's website.