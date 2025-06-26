You can kiss Uber surge pricing goodbye because Toronto's newest music venue, Rogers Stadium, officially opens this month, and ahead of its 14 scheduled summer performances, Live Nation has announced it will be offering free transit rides home all summer.

Per a release, the promoter will foot the bill for "free rides home on the TTC and GO Transit after all 14 shows at Rogers Stadium this summer. Following shows, fans will be able to take the subway from Sheppard West, Downsview Park and Wilson Stations as well as the GO train from Downsview Park Station. Both the TTC and Metrolinx are also running additional service on show nights to help manage crowds in the area."

"As Toronto welcomes artists and fans from all around the world, Rogers Stadium will provide a great new venue for concerts and improve the music experience for Torontonians," said Mayor Olivia Chow. "We are especially excited to be partnering with Live Nation to offer free TTC rides home after concerts so people can get home safely and we reduce congestion at big events. I wish everyone a great concert experience this summer!"

"We are committed to ensuring a safe, seamless and enjoyable experience for all concertgoers at the new Rogers Stadium," said Greg Percy, CEO of the TTC. "We're pleased to deliver extra subway service, additional staff and clear wayfinding to ensure everyone has a reliable way to and from the shows."

Rogers Stadium will host its inaugural performance on June 29 when Stray Kids perform the Toronto date of their [dominATE] World Tour. Coldplay will also bring the Spheres World Tour to Rogers Stadium in July, after which we'll get a two-night run from Blackpink and Oasis's reunion tour.