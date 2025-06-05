It's hard to forget that Toronto's Rogers Centre is nestled underneath one of the tallest buildings in the world. When the stadium's roof is open on a nice day, any concertgoer or baseball fan simply needs to look up to find the CN Tower extending over the stadium walls toward the sky.

While the 553-metre structure may be an indistinguishable feature of the Toronto skyline, it's apparently less identifiable when it's the answer to a Jeopardy! clue — at least for one contestant on Tuesday night's (June 3) episode of the classic game show. It was down to the wire in Final Jeopardy, and the Toronto landmarks were fittingly mentioned in the category "Famous Structures."

Host Ken Jennings referenced the Ontario capital's once-largest concert venue (a title lost to the opening of Rogers Stadium this year) when he announced the clue, "In April 2018 an MLB game was postponed after ice falling from this structure punctured the roof of Rogers Centre."

Contestant Peter Vorissis bid farewell to all but $1 when he chose to forgo a guess and instead gave a personal shoutout. If you're down almost $20,000 from your fellow contestants, as Vorissis indeed was, maybe the round isn't worth a serious answer anyway.

With better luck, the remaining two contestants, Geoff Barnes and Stella Trout, each correctly answered with "What is CN Tower?" Trout walked away as the night's winner, with her knowledge of Canada's tallest building bringing her to a total of $28,800.

At least the American contestants didn't confuse Toronto's Rogers Centre with the city's new Rogers Stadium, or the nation capital's Rogers Centre Ottawa, or Edmonton's Rogers Place or Vancouver's Rogers Arena.