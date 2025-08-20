For those in the know, one of Toronto's most unique venue spaces can be found at 1978 Dundas Street West, complete with a built-in skate ramp. By night, Nineteen Seventy Eight hosts some incredible DIY shows — including some as part of Exclaim!'s Class Of concert series and local festivals — and by day, operates as Expo Vintage, selling clothes by the pound for a very reasonable price. However, because we can't have nice things, we're losing this local gem too.

Owner and operator Nick Marian shared the news on Instagram that this Expo location (there's another at 1450 Dundas, but it doesn't sell vintage by the pound or host concerts) will be "closed forever at the end of October." He explained that, after a four-year battle with Toronto's zoning laws, municipal license and standards will no longer allow the retail store to operate at 1978 Dundas West.

"We have no current plans to re open [sic] at an alternative location, but have not ruled it out in the future," Marian wrote. "Toronto is notoriously unforgiving to spaces like this and all it takes is one NIMBY local resident to complain." He went on to explain that he is keeping the space and has some "plans for the future that are a little more 'by the books,'" teasing in the last slide of the photo gallery that it might be a pizza place.

Marian concluded, "This space is and always will be for you."

This Expo location opened in 2022 after the owner launched the 1450 Dundas store in 2019, and he said in an interview with TorontoToday that the space had been moonlighting as a concert venue for the better part of the last three-and-a-half years: "It feels more like a house show, like if you would go to a house party and a band was playing," Marian told journalist Aidan Chamandy. "When bands play there, there's very little security. Beers are served out of a tub with ice. It's a very bare bones experience."

As of this writing, Nineteen Seventy Eight is still scheduled to host a few shows at the beginning of October for Project Nowhere.