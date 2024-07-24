Toronto's Lee's Palace plays a role in both the graphic novel and film version (recently adapted for a Netflix series) of Scott Pilgrim, and now, the venue will host a tribute concert to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Bryan Lee O'Malley's first volume.

Taking place October 4, "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World The Movie: The Soundtrack: The Tribute Concert" will unite Päter, Donnie Drain and Spencer Bridgwater of Mauve Grove, and Mike Tae to perform the soundtrack from Edgar Wright's 2010 film adaptation front-to-back.

The 19-plus event promises "projected visuals, bass battles ... [and] local artists selling Scott Pilgrim-themed creations." Costumes are not required, but highly encouraged.

Early-bird tickets are on sale now here for $20 plus fees. Advance tickets will increase to $25 plus fees. The event is presented by MODO Live.