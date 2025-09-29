One of Toronto's longest-running and most beloved bars is shutting down, as the Imperial Pub is closing after 81 years.

A simple message on the pub's website reads, "With great sadness, we must inform you that we will be closing the pub on November 15, 2025. It has been an honour and a delight to serve you."

The Imperial had a live performance space in the back room of its main floor, which hosted weekly jazz and funk performances, as well as open mics and occasional shows. The pub doesn't post frequently on social media (it hasn't even shared news of its closure), but it's most recent post is from April 2025, advertising songwriter Jerry Leger performing Hank Williams covers.

blogTO points out that the block where the Imperial Pub is located, just off of Sankofa Square (f.k.a. Yonge–Dundas Square), has been approved for redevelopment and will be turned into a 23-storey condo.