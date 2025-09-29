Toronto's Hard Luck Bar cancelled a show this weekend over a band's racist lyrics.

On Friday (September 26), Hard Luck announced on Instagram that the night's show had been called off after the venue learned that one of the performers, local punk-metal group ApeGod, have a song called "SJW."

Hard Luck Bar shared the song's lyrics on Instagram, writing, "It was brought to our attention that one of the bands performing tonight has racist lyrics. We WILL NOT allow hate speech of any sort to take place in our venue. This was a venue rental. The show was booked by an independent promoter last week."

The venue informed the independent promoter that ApeGod weren't allowed to perform before fully cancelling the show. They had been set to open for touring Chilean metal band Insurrexión.

Lyrics from the song include lines like "Get to the back of the bus," "Tradition was never a sin" and "Give up the woke spectacle," as well as a homophobic f-slur.

ApeGod's official bio describes the band as "A fist in the face of PC culture." The band haven't responded publicly to their lyrics being called racist.