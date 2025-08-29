Toronto's Ana Konda Shares Music Video for "False Prophets"

Take a trip to Woodbine Mall

Photo: Jonathan Matta

BY Sydney BrasilPublished Aug 29, 2025

Toronto electroclash riser Ana Konda (formerly of Dumb Stupid Liars) dropped her debut solo single "False Prophets" earlier this month, and today, she's shared its music video. Co-directed by Konda and Jonathan Matta, the video juxtaposes the track's eurodance-inspired noise with a modestly clad choreo number in front of the elevator at Woodbine Mall.

"I became fascinated with the lost art of the flash mob," Konda tells Exclaim! "I wanted to capture a sense of realism, getting strangers to believe what they're witnessing is entirely genuine. In many ways, this was. I brought together a group of ragtag girls to rehearse for hours in the gruelling heat obey our all knowing choreographer, Giselle Valencia."

She continued: "Most of us weren't dancers and entered this experience as complete strangers. Now we are forever united by the act of creating something strange and unexpected in a public space. The core of my message is; even if it's messy, imperfect, and slightly humiliating, there is magic in women ganging up."

Watch the music video for "False Prophets" below.

