Toronto electroclash riser Ana Konda (formerly of Dumb Stupid Liars) dropped her debut solo single "False Prophets" earlier this month, and today, she's shared its music video. Co-directed by Konda and Jonathan Matta, the video juxtaposes the track's eurodance-inspired noise with a modestly clad choreo number in front of the elevator at Woodbine Mall.

"I became fascinated with the lost art of the flash mob," Konda tells Exclaim! "I wanted to capture a sense of realism, getting strangers to believe what they're witnessing is entirely genuine. In many ways, this was. I brought together a group of ragtag girls to rehearse for hours in the gruelling heat obey our all knowing choreographer, Giselle Valencia."

She continued: "Most of us weren't dancers and entered this experience as complete strangers. Now we are forever united by the act of creating something strange and unexpected in a public space. The core of my message is; even if it's messy, imperfect, and slightly humiliating, there is magic in women ganging up."

Watch the music video for "False Prophets" below.