Step into summer with the eight can't-miss concerts coming to Toronto this week, including a former Exclaim! cover star and two local festivals.

Panchiko

History, June 3

Internet indie legends Panchiko have been making music for decades, and following a reformation in 2021, they released their first official debut album Failed at Math(s), in 2023. Now on tour in support of this year's Gingko, the band will be playing a single Canadian stop at History.

Die Spitz

The Garrison, June 3

With their debut album on Jack White's Third Man Records set to be released later this year, rock quartet Die Spitz will swing by the Garrison on their international tour.

Luminato Festival

Multiple Venues, June 4–22

The month-long Luminato Fest will be taking over the streets of Toronto, offering a diverse and eclectic program of live music, performance art and immersive experiences. With both ticketed and free events, you can count on Luminato to transform unassuming venues like Union Station into works of art.

The Menzingers

Danforth Music Hall, June 4

Scranton, PA-formed punk champions the Menzingers will be making a solitary Canadian stop in Toronto during their 2025 tour plans, with both Lucero and Queen of Jeans as support.

Justice

Budweiser Stage, June 5

In an act of justice for Toronto fans, the French disco-funk duo added a stop at Budweiser Stage to their 2025 tour plans after skipping the eastern part of the country last year.

Do West Fest

Dundas West, June 6–8

Free



Toronto's annual Do West Festival is returning to its home stretch of Dundas Street West this year, boasting a stacked lineup of Canadian talent including Fucked Up, Art d'Ecco, cootie catcher, Shiv and the Carvers and more at the outdoor stage outside of the Garrison.

The Weather Station

The Concert Hall, June 6

Catch a former Exclaim! cover star at an intimate hometown show this week.

Lights

History, June 7

Buy tickets here or enter for a chance to win here



Following the release of her sixth record A6 on May 2, it's probably safe to say that Lights has had a busy month. However, took the time to take the Exclaim! Questionnaire and talk with us about her love for German darkwave and "Saturn's Rings," the first song she ever wrote, ahead of her Toronto show.