Somehow it's the last full week of September already, but Virgin Fall is only getting started. This week's can't-miss concerts coming to Toronto include what may be Garbage's (pictured above) last North American tour, hip-hop legends, and a co-headlining show from the B-52s and DEVO.

Wolf Alice

History, September 23

Wolf Alice are kicking off the new week at History in support of their latest record The Clearing to prove that soft rock isn't weak rock.

B-52s and DEVO

Budweiser Stage, September 24

Citing either "fate or luck or the SNL anniversary" for bringing them together, legendary acts DEVO and the B-52s are joining forces on the Cosmic De-Evolution tour on their lone Canadian stop, where they'll transform Budweiser Stage into the Love Shack.

Garbage

History, September 24

This week may be your last chance to catch Garbage live as they make a stop in Toronto on what may be their North American headlining tour.

Lorde

Scotiabank Arena, September 24

Brat Summer is long gone — so let's hear it for the man of the year, as Lorde brings Virgin to Scotiabank Arena on the Ultrasound Tour.

Hand Habits

The Sound Garage, September 26

Here's your reminder to go head over to the Sound Garage, as Meg Duffy — a current member of Perfume Genius's live band – brings their solo project to Toronto in support of their latest record, Blue Reminder.

Deltron 3030

The Concert Hall, September 28

Legendary hip-hop supergroup Deltron 3030 — comprised of Del the Funky Homosapien, Kid Koala and Dan the Automator — are rolling into town to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their self-titled record.

Jadu Heart

Lee's Palace, September 28

London experimentalists Jadu Heart blossomed from the creative and romantic partnership between core co-founding members Diva Jeffrey and Alex Headford. They wrote their fourth LP, POST HEAVEN, in the midst of breaking up — and its blend of spacey shoegaze, psychedelic folk and expansive electronic textures aches only as much as its liberates.