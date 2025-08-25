Somehow we're already at the end of August, and nothing quite screams the end of summer in Toronto like riding the chairlift at the CNE while eating overpriced fair food! It seems like the warm weather will be here to stay for a bit longer, so there's no rush to squeeze in a few more Bud Stage shows before fall actually begins.

Including a joint tour from Leon Bridges (pictured above) and Charley Crockett, as well as Toronto's annual CNE Bandshell lineup, here are the can't-miss concerts coming to Toronto this week. Head over to Concert Central for more Canadian tour announcements.

Canadian National Exhibition (CNE)

CNE Bandshell, August 25–September 1

Buy tickets here



Let's go to the Ex! Every year, the CNE brings a stacked lineup of Canadian talent to the Bandshell for an unforgettable close to the summer, and this year is no different: Cold War Kids, Bishop Briggs, the Dirty Nil, the Rural Alberta Advantage with Yukon Blonde, Marianas Trench, Dean Brody, Michael Teja and more will all be hitting the stage throughout the last week of the fair.

Bleary Eyed

The Baby G, August 27

Buy tickets here



Yes, you're seeing things correctly — the Philadelphia shoegazers are returning to Canada this summer in support of their newest record Easy.

Girl Ultra

Velvet Underground, August 27

Buy tickets here



The artist born Mariana de Miguel has collaborated with other musicians like Chromeo, Empress Of and Fcukers, but it is her singular blend of R&B and pop that will bring everyone out to her show at the Velvet Underground.

Leon Bridges and Charley Crockett

Budweiser Stage, August 28

Buy tickets here



Dynamic duo Leon Bridges and Charley Crockett are bringing their co-headlining Crooner and the Cowboy Tour to Bud Stage for what feels like the perfect soulful summer sendoff.

idialedyournumber

Hard Luck Bar, August 30

Buy tickets here



Pick up the phone, because Halifax-based artist Jessie Everill is bringing her distinct mix of emo and East Coast indie to the 6ix this week.

Oso Oso

St. Helen's Parish, August 30

Buy tickets here



The Long Beach rockers are celebrating their 10-year anniversary as a band — and they're kicking off the next decade of their career this weekend in Toronto on their $10 (plus tax) Bill Tour.