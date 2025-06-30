As a reward for surviving the heat wave last week (seriously, give yourself a pat on the back), treat yourself to some live music this week! Including Klô Pelgag (pictured above) and J-pop kawaii-metal rockers, here and the 5 can't-miss concerts coming to Toronto this week. Check out Concert Central for more upcoming Canadian shows.

Babymetal

Coca-Cola Coliseum, July 2

Buy tickets here



Metal? For babies? Blending heavy sounds and the kawaii performance aesthetics of J-pop, Babymetal are a masterclass in juxtaposition — and put on an unmissable show.

Shaggy

History, July 2

Buy tickets here



"It wasn't me!" is what you'll be repeating when people start asking who missed out on the Shaggy show.

Klô Pelgag

TD Music Hall, July 3

Buy tickets here



Fresh off of making the long list for the inaugural SOCAN Polaris Song Prize with "Le goût des mangues," the acclaimed Quebecois art-pop artist brings the magic of Abracadabra to TD Music Hall.

Les Hay Babies

Horseshoe Tavern, July 3

Buy tickets here



The Montreal-via-Moncton Acadian folk-rock trio will turn the Horseshoe into a bar on the Bayou, performing songs imbued with the spirit of Louisiana from latest record Tintamarre.

Kimmortal and Sydanie

Allan Gardens, July 5

Buy tickets here



In a true east coast vs. west coast clash of the Canadian hip-hop titans, Toronto's Sydanie and Vancouver's Kimmortal joining forces for a show feels like an energetic explosion waiting to happen.