October is always an emotionally-charged month. The leaves are at their most beautifully colourful just before they die. It's all a bit much! Thankfully, nothing is a better balm than live music, and Toronto has a bountiful harvest to offer this week, including Ribbon Skirt (pictured above), Real Estate's Atlas anniversary and more.

Project Nowhere

Various, October 2–4

Toronto's most electrifying festival returns to the west end for its third year with a jam-packed lineup across six venues along Dundas Street West. Get galvanized with performances from the Armed, Water from Your Eyes, No Joy, Ribbon Skirt, TEKE::TEKE, PISS, cootie catcher and many more.

Real Estate

The Concert Hall, October 4

Things might look a little different when the indie rockers come back to town with new guitarist James Richardson in tow following the recent departure of Julian Lynch — but all the songs you love from 2014's Atlas are just as you remember them.

All Things Go Toronto

Budweiser Stage, October 4–5

The Washington, D.C.-formed music festival All Things Go prides itself on having one of the most women-led and gender-diverse lineups anywhere in the world — and it's welcoming Remi Wolf, Ravyn Lenae, Kacey Musgraves, Blondshell and more to Bud Stage for its inaugural Canadian edition.

Queens of the Stone Age

Massey Hall, October 5

Going with the flow, QOTSA will make their way out of that cave they were in and make it wit chu all the way to the historic Massey Hall.

Rico Nasty

The Opera House, October 5

You'd best be poppin' out like a titty for Rico Nasty's return to Toronto, which is sure to be nothing short of LETHAL.