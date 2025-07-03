The Oasis reunion tour was all anybody could talk about for a good minute last year, especially with the Ticketmaster fiasco and the band being the first act announced to play Toronto's new Rogers Stadium, an open-air, 50,000-capacity venue that officially opened last weekend. Now, the time is upon us: the Britpop greats' UK dates begin tomorrow (July 4).

While Oasis aren't scheduled to make their sole Canadian appearances in Toronto until the end of August, one of the fans who entered battle with Ticketmaster and won, acquiring tickets, is now fighting the ticketing giant for a refund after Liam Gallagher's use of a racial slur on the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

Ontario resident Yifan Liu, a ticketholder for the band's August 25 concert, told blogTO that he has been trying to get a refund from Ticketmaster since the singer tweeted a derogatory term for East Asian people earlier this week. "I am a permanent resident of Ontario and a member of the Chinese-Canadian community," he told the publication, adding that Gallagher's since-deleted post was "troubling," and that he and "many others" were "deeply offended."

The singer has apologized for his tweet, writing, "Sorry if I offended anyone with my tweet before it wasn't intentional you know I love you all and I do not discriminate. peace and love LG x."

Liu petitioned Ticketmaster for a refund on his tickets, telling blogTO that he no longer feels comfortable attending the show. However, his request was denied, with email correspondence shared with blogTO reportedly confirming that the ticketing platform made no acknowledgement of the racial element of Liu's appeal.

"Discrimination, even in the form of a deleted social media post, should not be tolerated or downplayed by any organization involved in public entertainment," Liu explained, with a Ticketmaster rep having told him that they only sell on behalf of the event organizers and they aren't authorizing refunds for the event. "All sales are final as stated in our Terms of Use," they reportedly said in an email.