A Toronto ice company is being bombarded with phone calls after Drake used their truck to announce an album called Iceman.

Over the weekend, Drake dropped an hour-long livestream titled "Iceman Episode 1." It was largely filmed at the warehouse operated by local company the Iceman, located near Trinity Bellwoods Park on Adelaide Street West. The livestream includes a music video for the new single "What Did I Miss?" (filmed inside of said warehouse), and ends with Drizzy driving the Iceman's truck around Toronto.

Jake Silva, whose father founded the Iceman 40 years ago, told CTV News, "I would say in the first half of the livestream, there was definitely about 200 calls that came in."

As for how the video came together, Silva said, "It was very short notice. I got a call, basically on Wednesday [July 2], and they asked me if I'd be willing to lend my workplace for a shoot. It just grew from there." That being said, Silva added, "There have been hints for a while that he was working on some sort of project that bears the name, or some affiliation with the name Iceman. We've been getting hints of that for a while."

The attention was welcomed by the business who called it "great awareness" for their brand. "During the actual livestream, it was pretty crazy," Silva said. "People from all over North America started calling us. My father's phone started blowing up from a lot of our customers." Although the initial burst of calls has slowed down, the Iceman is apparently still getting more calls than usual. Their logo was put up on the billboards at Sankofa Square (f.k.a. Yonge–Dundas Square), and Drake fans on Instagram are calling on the business to release their own merch.

Drake's album Iceman doesn't yet have a release date, but the livestream ended with a promise that it's "coming soon."