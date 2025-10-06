It's the second week of October, yet the temperature is still clinging on to the double digits. Take advantage of the good weather as you head out to the can't-miss concerts coming to Toronto this week, including Destroyer (pictured above) and Geese migrating north.
Stereolab
Danforth Music Hall, October 6
Stereolab's first record in over 15 years, Instant Holograms on Metal Films, was a celebrated return to form, and now the art-pop icons are keeping the good vibes going as they kick off the new week at the Danforth.
Destroyer
The Opera House, October 8
Get your boogie on with Dan's Boogie, the perfect introduction — and return — to Dan Bejar's distinct and sprawling catalogue.
Addison Rae
Coca-Cola Coliseum, October 8
The world is your oyster, so come touch the pearl as the former TikToker and current pop star brings her debut studio album Addison to Toronto this week.
Air
Massey Hall, October 9
French duo Air have continued their touring plans behind their 1998 classic Moon Safari all year, and are bringing the festivities back to Toronto one more time.
Jeff Tweedy
The Concert Hall, October 10
Having recently released his 30-track solo record Twilght Override, the Wilco bandleader will have lots of new material to showcase at the Concert Hall this week.
Aminé
History, October 10–11
Hopefully Aminé's two-night stay at History keeps the sun shining in Toronto for even longer (knock on wood!) as he tours in support of his record, 13 Months of Sunshine.
Grandaddy
Danforth Music Hall, October 11
How's it goin', 2000 man? Grandaddy are bringing the 25th anniversary celebrations of The Sophtware Slump to Toronto on their first North American tour in over 20 years.
Geese
The Opera House, October 11
Last year we had Brat Summer, so now get ready for... Cameron Winter? It may only be the second week of October, but nothing is certain in life except death, taxes and now Geese. Get killed this week at the Opera House!