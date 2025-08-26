There are few things a certain demographic of city-inhabiting people love more making than noise complaints — and these are obviously one of the many threats to local music venues (see also: inflation, landlords, zoning laws, etc.). When we talk about these issues, however, they're often plaguing much smaller institutions. Yet it seems like even Toronto's newly erected, 50,000-capacity Rogers Stadium is no exception.

James Pasternak, who acted as a former Toronto District School Board trustee before being elected to city council in 2010, has said "something must be done" about the noise levels from the city's newest venue out at the old site of the Downsview Airport — part of the Ward 6 - York Centre region, which the councillor represents.

"We remain very concerned about the sound levels," Pasternak told CTV News yesterday (August 25), not-incidentally after the first of Oasis's two-night reunion tour stint at the stadium. "These concerts can be heard miles away, and we feel the venue operator can turn down the volume significantly and still offer a strong concert experience."

The City of Toronto had previously told CTV News that all events held at Rogers Stadium so far had been compliant with permitted noise levels, which cannot exceed 55 dB(A) or 70 dB(C) between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. from "an outdoor living area," as per the city's website.

"Just because it is technically in compliance does not mean it meets acceptable levels for the community," Pasternak added, with some residents having reportedly complained that they can still hear the noise and others claiming to have felt vibrations from the speakers strong enough to rattle their windows.

Speaking of rattled, Rogers Stadium has gotten off to a bit of a shaky start since it began hosting concerts at the end of June, with operator Live Nation promising they were "making adjustments" after opening weekend to improve concertgoers' experience.

Meanwhile, Pasternak has also recently been vocal about Toronto live music in the form of calling for Irish hip-hop trio Kneecap to be banned from entering the country for their pro-Palestinian advocacy. (Kneecap had to cancel their US tour due to the ongoing terror investigation against member Mo Chara in the UK, but are still scheduled to perform at Toronto's History on October 14 and 15.)